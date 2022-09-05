4 smart bracelets with good functions that you can buy for less than 60 euros

are one of the most useful tools to monitor your sports activity, as well as being perfect for monitoring the parameters related to your health. And being honest, it is not even necessary to spend large amounts of money to get one of these quality wearables.

Precisely for this reason, today we bring you this article of 4 smart bracelets, interesting in every way and that its price is less than 60 so without further ado, let’s go straight to it.

Xiaomi SmartBand 7

We start with one of the most important and best performing wristbands on the market, and this is the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. This version, compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, adds certain improvements in terms of the health sectionsuch as blood oxygen measurement or the precise measurement of 110 different training modes.

As for the battery section, it is a 180 mAh battery that allows you to use it up to 2 weeks with normal use or 7-9 days with full use. Undoubtedly one of the best options you can get on the market, and its current price is around 54.90 euros.

Huawei Band 7

Unlike the previous bracelet, the Huawei Band 7 yes, it has a design more typical of what a smartwatch is, you could saywith a 1.47-inch rectangular AMOLED screen and a weight of 16 grams, being considerably lighter and less thick than the Huawei Band 6.

It is capable of measuring the level of oxygen in the blood, detect fibrillations and arrhythmias, measure pulsekeep track of sleep and stress, among many other things that you can enjoy for about 44.90 euros today.

HonorBand 6

Now comes a bracelet that is actually quite similar to the Huawei Band 7, with a 1.47-inch rectangular full-color AMOLED screen without adjustable bezel with 5 brightness levels, which allows you to see quite well even in the sun or basically in any environment you find yourself in.

It has all the main health , 10 exercise modes, although it could be said that what is most striking is its battery (180 mAh), which allows through its magnetic fast charge 3 days use for just 10 minutes of charging, or 14 days with 65 minutes which is pretty good. You can get this great bracelet for 50.78 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2

Last but not least, we present one of the special creations of Samsung that seeks to compete in the world of affordable smart bracelets, and that is the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. It has a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen and 3D curved glasswhich gives the device an elegant and careful look.

Its 5ATM certification allows you to dive with it up to 50 meters, and among other features, it has more than 90 types of exercises to monitor, autonomy of up to 15 days of usesleep tracking, heart rate monitor and compatibility with Samsung Health, all for 47.50 euros.