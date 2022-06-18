4 smart accessories to put on your terrace this summer

With the arrival of summer in Spain, there are many things that can be changed at home so that these become a little more welcoming and intelligentwhich is something that has been evolving exponentially in recent times.

That said, an area of ​​the house that should always be trying to renovate is the terrace, this being a place that lends itself to adding different accessories or smart items that improve the experience of being there for a while.

For this reason, if you had already thought about acquiring some new things for your roof this summer but you don’t know where to start, here you have up to 4 smart accessories that you will undoubtedly want to have on your terrace, so let’s go for it.

Philips Hue Fuzo smart outdoor column

If you feel that the issue of lighting is what currently harms your terrace (or that it will do so in the middle of summer), you can always opt for an infinity of options on Amazon that suit all tastes.

For this occasion, we show you a Philips outdoor column, the Philips Hue Fuzo that provides a fairly warm and cool white lightwhich you can regulate so that it doesn’t stun you too much or isn’t too weak in the afternoon or at night.

You can get it for 109 euros on Amazon and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKitin addition to having an IP44 protection that makes it waterproof.

Netatmo NWS01-EC weather station

We now turn to an accessory related to the weather, and that is that the Netatmo Weather Station is an instrument used to know all the temperature data on your terrace and outside itair quality, humidity, barometric pressure, etc.

You can preview the weather conditions that will be in the next 7 days via Wi-Fi, apart from being able to control the device from the mobile or by voice commands from Alexa or Apple HomeKit. Are you interested in this device for your roof? Well, you can get it for 162.99 euros on Amazon.

Surveillance camera TP-Link TAPO C310

If what you are looking for is to integrate a good smart camera to your terrace, possibly the TP-Link TAPO C310 is one of the best options you can find todayboth for its price and its quality.

For 39 euros on Amazon you can buy this camera, which is capable of recording in HD and has integrated functions of night vision, view range up to 30 meterstwo-way audio, motion detection, instant alarm, Alexa compatibility, among other things.

Smart Plant Monitor WANFEI

It could be said that the plants They are one of those things that can not be missing in any terraceand therefore the most appropriate thing is to take care of them in the best possible way so that they look as healthy as possible during the summer.

In order to track them properly, the WANFEI brand has a intelligent monitor of 26.93 euros that measures certain parameters of the plantssuch as humidity, fertility or temperature levels, in addition to having a base of up to 6 thousand plants.

You can save the growth of each plant in particular from the WANFEI app for Android or iPhone mobiles, which has been running for Bluetooth connection between mobile and monitor.