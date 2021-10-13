The situation of losing our Google account represents a huge problem when we base all our communications and activities on their services. However, the platform offers useful options that allow us to prepare to recover a Google account at any time. However, this depends on having previously made the necessary settings.

In that sense, follow each of the steps that we show you below and you will leave your account ready to be recovered if you are hacked or lose access.

Settings to recover your Google account

Activate backups

Backups will always be a necessary element in any environment that involves data. Google does not escape from it and in that sense, it is very important to keep backups of your data in each product.

To do it, follow this link that will show you your list of products to include or not within the endorsements. Having this information does not represent recovering the Google account, but you will not lose important data.

Save your passwords in a manager other than Google

For convenience, many of us usually save our passwords in the manager offered by the company. However, by losing access or being hacked, we are also disabled to see our passwords. In that sense, a simple mechanism to prepare for any eventuality is to use a third-party manager.

When you try to log in and the result is unsuccessful, Google starts showing recovery options like entering old passwords. So, if they changed your current password, you can use an old one that you have saved to log in.

2-step verification

The 2-step verification is an additional barrier that although it does not aim to recover your Google account, it will give you extra security. The idea is that to log in you must enter two pieces of information, your password and additionally a code that you will receive through a Google Authenticator or other options.

To enable it in your Google account, follow this link and scroll down where you will find the “Login” section and the option to configure 2-step verification.

Enable a recovery phone and mail

This couple of options will allow you to greatly increase the chances of recovering your Google account. Setting up a recovery phone and email allows you to have an alternative way of communication with your account in order to recover it.

To enable recovery phone and mail, follow this link and scroll down where you will find the section “Methods to verify your identity.” There you will find the option to activate your phone and also an alternate email.