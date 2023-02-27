4 retro consoles that you can emulate from your Android device

If you like the subject of mobile games, surely you have heard that it is possible to emulate various retro consoles without any problem from an Android deviceand yes, fortunately this is possible without much hassle.

In fact, these emulators as such are not something new by any means, but to give this article an interesting touch, we have compiled up to 4 retro console emulators that you probably didn’t know you could try from your Android smartphoneso without much more to add, let’s go for it.

Neo Geo Pocket Color

Neo Geo Pocket Color is an emulator that will allow you to enjoy the well-known Neo Geo, that fourth-generation console manufactured by SNK in the 90s where it had a great impact on the market. It even became a highly coveted and expensive system, which curiously turns out to be so today as well, since both the machines and the games can be worth astronomical amounts of money.

In view of this, SNK chose to launch the Neo Geo Pocket, a portable console that came to run various quality games such as Sonic Pocket Adventure, Metal Slug 1st Mission, SNK vs Capcom or King of Fighters Pocket, For example. So, in case you want to emulate this console for free on your mobile, our recommendation is that you download RetroArch Plus on Google Play.

Turbo Grafx 16

We are now leaving with a console from a few years before, one that was the bridge between the 3rd and 4th generation of consoles, we are talking about TurboGrafx 16. Basically, we can say that We are talking about a console that is positioned between the Super Nintendo and the NES based on its power and graphic quality in general that allows you to enjoy classics like R-Type, Bonk’s Adventure or Wonder Boy III.

For Android phones there is a very good TurboGrafx 16 emulator called PC.Emu, which It works perfectly and will allow you to enjoy the games like in the old days.although yes, it is paid (3.99 euros).

Sega Saturn

It’s time to talk about the Sega Saturn, a console that despite not having much impact in terms of sales outside of Japan for various reasons, yes it presented a wide variety of games of very good quality (Sega Rally, Daytona USA, Virtua Fighter or Panzer Dragoon) that you can try today from your Android mobile through the Yaba Sanshiro 2 emulator, which you can totally get on Google Play.

Nokia N Gage

This may be the emulator that seems strangest to you considering the console it is emulating, that is, the Nokia N Gage. We are talking about a kind of Nokia mobile-console that was launched in 2003 and that, unfortunately for this one, could not compete with the other consoles of the moment (the Nintendo DS and the PSP).

However, and despite all the problems that arose, he had several good titles, among which highlights Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Tomb Raider and The Sims Bustin’ Out, For example. In case you want to feel the experience of playing with one of these devices, you can download the EKA2L1 emulator that is free and can be found on Google Play.