4 recommendations to boost the exposure of your Instagram profile

Social networks in general have been very helpful for brands, companies and all kinds of ventures. However, Instagram is probably the one that has the most options to boost its presence in networks. In addition to counting millions of users, it provides tools so that brands have the possibility not only to promote themselves, but also to sell. In that sense, if you want to give more exposure to your Instagram profile to get more followers, we will give you some options based on your search engine.

It is possible to take advantage of the platform’s search engine to obtain that exposure we need and appear in the results of users’ searches.

4 tricks to gain more exposure on your Instagram profile

Choose a relevant username

The first thing we must have to start exploiting the benefits of the Instagram search engine is a good username, a relevant one. What does this mean? For example, if you sell makeup products, make sure that the keyword for what you do appears in the name.

This will bring more exposure to your Instagram profile, since when someone wants to do a search on makeup stores, they will use this word to get started. This step can be a bit complicated due to the number of accounts that are exploiting this option, however, it is not impossible to generate an original name.

Keywords in the Name field

When we enter an Instagram profile, we first see its username and just below it is the Name field. This field is indexed and therefore, it is locatable from the search bar, so having keywords there can make a difference.

Continuing with the previous example, if you sell makeup products, make sure that these two words are in the name field. It should be noted that you can also add hashtags, which can be of great help to give more exposure to your Instagram profile from the search bar.

Use keywords and hashtags in the bio

The bio also supports hashtags, so adding them can represent exposure in any such search by a user. For its part, the use of keywords that represent the brand is crucial to confirm to the user that they have reached the profile they need.

Another important recommendation for the bio field is to add a business category. This will allow you to take your profile to a specific segment where it is easier to locate.

Add the location tag to your posts

Taking into account that we seek to exploit the exposure through the Instagram search engine, the location tag is key to achieve this. This is very useful because in the search section there is the category “places” and we can appear there using the location tag.

In that sense, the idea is that you mark the location of your business in the publications in order to appear when some user searched for places near their location.