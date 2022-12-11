4 of the games with the best graphics for Android mobiles

Mobile video games, bridging the gap with titles for consoles, are increasingly presenting better performance, graphics and finishes that, If you have a gaming mobile, you can make the most of it on your device.

That said, it is interesting to know which are some of the games with the best graphics that we can currently find on Google Play, so for this reason, below we will be showing you up to 4 titles with top graphics to download to your Android mobile.

Alien: Isolation

We start this post with a horror title, which is called Alien: Isolation and claims to be the scary game with the best graphics that we can find in all of Google Play. Inspired by the Alien movie: the eighth passenger, the story focuses on Amanda Ripley, daughter of Ellen Ripley who left Earth and never returned.

In the present day 15 years later, Amanda is heading to the Sevastopol space station to solve the mystery of her mother. What she doesn’t know is that there A terrifying passenger awaits him and he will have to use all his strength and fight to get out alive. It is a paid game and is priced at 11.99 euros.

GRID Autosport

Of course, a racing title cannot be needed, and GRID Autosport is one of the mobile games that you should definitely try if you want to feel the real speed with awesome graphics. What can you do in this racing world? Well, use the more than 100 cars at your disposal to be the best on the whole track.

As for the latter, also There are more than 100 circuits available where you can compete in various levels of difficulty and in various game modes. All this and more from one of the best mobile racing titles, all for 7.99 euros.

Genshin Impact

We could last an entire afternoon talking about how Genshin Impact has impacted the world of video games, managing to be the game that has managed to raise a billion dollars the fastestin addition to currently having more than 60 million active players.

And yes, possibly the section that stands out the most in this JRPG title are its complete and impressive visualssomething that is very good in the case of a game that you can get totally free on Google Play.

PUBG New State

We could not pass up the opportunity to mention PUBG New State, a new improved version of the classic PUGB developed by PUBG Studios, presenting quite powerful graphics that They seek to return to this game the Battle Royale title with the best resolution of all.

Are you interested in this type of mobile games? So go download it, let’s go, it’s free and so you can show yourself that you can be the last one standing on the battlefield.