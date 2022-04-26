Tech News

4 issues of concern about the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Yesterday was the day that, after many years with the issue on the table, Twitter was finally sold to someone, and in this case it was the richest man in the world who decided to take over the platform.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Elon Musk bought Twitter using much of his fortune, $44 billion, a hefty chunk considering that Musk’s total amount of money is between $200 billion and $250 billion.

Read:

YouTube Shows Media Literacy Tips Before Playing Videos

The fact is that Elon Musk says that he wants to transform Twitter into the pillar of freedom of expression on the Internet, and that is generating several concerns. Amnesty International has already spoken, with two words “Toxic Twitter”. In the same thread he says:

We are concerned about any steps Twitter may take to erode the enforcement of policies and mechanisms designed to protect users.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Among the main fears we have:

– Allow abusive speech against certain sectors of the population. Open bullying.
– That hate is incited, which is why Trump’s account was deleted at the time. By the way, Trump has already said that even if they let him back on Twitter, he won’t.
– That, as actress Jameela Jamil said, Twitter becomes an even more anarchic, hateful, xenophobic, intolerant and misogynistic space.
– That millions of users leave the network (there are already many who have done so).

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

These are reasonable fears, but we still don’t know exactly what “freedom of expression” means in the mouth of Elon Musk. It is one thing to express an opinion openly on any matter, another thing is to threaten and transform the network into hell for any decent person. I personally highly doubt that Elon Musk will make radical changes.

Previous articleThe offer for Twitter becomes less virtual and more risky
Next articleHow to reset Windows 11 graphics driver with this shortcut
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Gaming

How to reset Windows 11 graphics driver with this shortcut

Reset Windows 11 graphics driver via keyboard shortcut is an option to try when the graphics subsystem hangs...
Latest news

The offer for Twitter becomes less virtual and more risky

Twitter's cash flow is erratic, and if Musk goes ahead with his ideas to reduce content moderation, advertisers...
Mobile

Xiaomi’s new foldable will go for the premium market, how will it do it?

It is quite clear that the mobile terminal market, despite initial reluctance, is most interesting as an...
Latest news

Macron’s easy victory masks a big challenge

The coalition he has begun to talk about will only be forged by making major political concessions Can...

© 2021 voonze.com.