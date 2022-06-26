4 interesting Xiaomi accessories to be the sensation in the summer

There are countless accessories, gadgets and electronic products that belong to the Xiaomi brand, and as summer and warm days are just around the cornerit does not hurt to see its product catalog and browse what could be useful for this summer season.

In fact, there are not a few accessories that you will find, so that is why today We will be talking about 4 options that are quite interesting and that can make you the sensation during the next hot days.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 2

This fan weighs more than 4 kilograms and has double blades (7 external and 5 internal), which are capable of providing a fairly powerful airflow that you can adjust to your liking. up to 100 different intensity levelsthis through its mobile app or through Alexa.

Some of the most remarkable of this model, is the little noise it generates and its autonomy, which reaches up to 20 hours of use. So, if this fan turns out to be of interest to you to cool your home, you can get it for 88 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C

Air purifiers have been gaining more and more relevance over time, and therefore so that this summer you can have clean and pure air in your homeyou can choose to get the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C.

[mb_related_posts2]

Basically, what this device does is remove 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns from the air, which means that will kill any viruses, bacteria, bad odors or smoke in the air. It has a HEPA filter, LED screen, 360-degree cleaning, among other things for a total value of 89.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Of course, a speaker could not be needed in this list, and among one of the best options in terms of quality-price that we can find on Amazonthere is the Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

Although it has a somewhat small size, this speaker has a fairly balanced sound and an IPX7 certification, which certifies that the speaker can be safely submerged in water. Though not for too long or too deep. In case you like it, you can get it for 42.89 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2

If you really want to be the sensation this summer, one of the best Xiaomi brand gadgets you can get is the Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2which will allow you to watch your favorite movies and series in the comfort of your patio, terrace or living room.

As for the specifications of this projector, we comment that it has a projection range of up to 120 inches, which is a pretty good size, not to mention that you can see the content you want in 1920 × 1080p along with Dolby Audio. Without at doubt it is one of the best options on the market, and therefore its value amounts to 607.84 euros.