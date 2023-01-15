4 gadgets to improve your personal hygiene in 2023

Personal hygiene is undoubtedly a fundamental issue when we talk about our own well-being, since it increases our body’s defenses against harmful substances, reduces the amount of bacteria to which we can be exposed and in general makes us experience a healthier life.

That being said, in this article we have decided to show you up to 4 of the best gadgets that can be found to improve your personal hygiene and thus start 2023 being a cleaner and neater person.

smart toothbrushes

Oral hygiene goes beyond preventing cavities and improving the health of your gums, and the reality is that having good breath and showing the neatness with which you take care of your mouth, it turns out to be something that can become incredibly good for your social and love life.

These happen to be electric so they provide vibration or oscillation to help mechanically clean your teeth more thoroughly. Also, the vast majority of smart toothbrushes will vibrate at 30-second intervals so you know when to switch to another part of your mouth, which is great, just like there are pressure sensors so you don’t apply too much force or timers that are integrated so you don’t brush your teeth too much.

sterilizers

Very useful and interesting devices that are used to clean and sterilize any type of object or device that you have at home, ranging from your own smart toothbrush to a mobile, for example. And in case you haven’t heard of these before, sterilizers are little boxes (they can change in shape and size), that work by taking advantage of ultraviolet (UV) rays, which have been a form of electromagnetic radiation.

In fact, and according to the United States Federal Drug Administration, ultraviolet radiation can be applied to reduce the spread of bacteria, to disinfect air, water and non-porous surfaces. So, it’s a great gadget to buy, although be careful not to expose yourself to UV rays, as they damage the skin and eyes.

electronic bidets

Yes, there are many more ways to get the job done in the bathroom than just using toilet paper. This is where electronic bidets come in.These come in all shapes and sizes and basically spray water over your most private parts to leave you feeling cleaner and more hygienic.

If you don’t have any problem with this type of devices, you can get bidets that are already factory integrated into the toiletsor there are also many manufacturers that offer kits to convert almost any toilet into a bidet.

air purifiers

Another gadget that turns out to be very useful to improve personal hygiene are air purifiers, those well-known household appliances that, through the use of various filters, remove toxins and particles from the air that cause health problems. So basically what they do is they take in the dirty air around you and they blow out clean air that is truly worth breathing.

Now, it’s the newer, more up-to-date air purifiers that are capable of offering a wide variety of interesting features that will surely catch your attention.

For example, these can be connected to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to be controlled from a mobile app and from there monitor different issues, such as real-time air quality or even receive alerts when air quality reaches unsafe levelsamong other things.