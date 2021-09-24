4 extensions for Chrome that will help you study better

Today there are dozens of tools that can enhance our study process. This is a great advantage because the help can range from minimizing spelling errors, to the possibility of better memorizing anything. In that sense, we want to introduce you to some study tools that work from Chrome and will make your life much easier.

If you need an additional hand for your study process, you will find them in these browser extensions.

Tools that will help you study from Chrome

Grammarly

Spelling and grammar are among the most important elements when studying and doing any assignment of this nature. In academia these shortcomings are unacceptable, but the good news is that we can count on Grammarly.

This extension is a powerful spelling and grammar checker that will help you deliver impeccable work in this regard. By working in the browser, you will have it available to write in Google Docs, Facebook, Twitter and other services. This will also allow you to improve what you capture in your networks.

To prove it, follow this link.

Memorize

Although we always need to analyze what we read to understand it and be able to explain it in an exam, for example, at other times we only need to memorize. This is where Memorize comes into play with a couple of interesting modes.

The first is its conventional operation and the basic principle of Memorize. While browsing the internet or using the browser in general, some pop-up windows will start to appear randomly. They contain the concepts that you need to memorize, so the idea of ​​extension is that by continually being exposed to what you need to remember, you will eventually have it in your memory.

The second mode is the Quiz Mode, in this case you can test if you have memorized well what you have seen before. In that sense, you will configure a series of questions and answers and the extension will test you with a certain frequency while you are in the browser.

An excellent alternative for students, be sure to download it in this link.

Cite This For Me

Appointments are one of those important tasks, but that we could automate and carry out in a simpler way. This is the idea behind Cite This For Me, providing the possibility of creating citations on any online document that you are consulting. In addition, you can configure the rule according to which the appointment is created, having available: APA, MLA, Chicago and Harvard.

In this way, it will be enough to click on the extension icon when you are in the document to be cited. This will immediately generate the appointment and you will only have to take it to the work you do. A very simple way to save some precious minutes we spend on making appointments.

For get It, follow this link.

Swiftread

Many times as students we have loads that we could speed up much more if we could read faster. However, this is something we can train and it is precisely what Swiftread does. According to its principle of operation, when we read, we do so by mentally pronouncing something called Subvocalization.

However, we don’t need to say every word mentally while reading to understand a text. In that sense, Swiftread comes to increase our reading speed, reducing subvocalization. This is something very interesting and useful to apply because doubling our reading speed can help us study much faster.

To prove it, follow this link.