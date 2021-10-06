4 alternatives to easily create memes

Memes are not new, however, in recent years they have managed to permeate all strata and generations. In these moments, even grandparents send memes and these can represent any situation. Many people have great meme ideas, but the web is crammed with options making it difficult to make a choice to begin with. Therefore, we bring you the best alternatives to create memes so that you can start immediately.

The options that we are going to present you are completely free and each one has pros and cons that you must weigh to choose the one that best suits your needs.

4 Free Alternatives to Create Memes

IMGFlip

IMGFlip is a very versatile site and therefore one of the best alternatives we have to create memes. We say that it is versatile because when entering and displaying the menu of the “Create” tab, options are shown to generate memes in different formats. In this way, you can use a template or upload your own image to give it the theme you want.

Its downside is that it adds watermarks, which a lot of people don’t like.

To prove it, follow this link.

You Memes

With Dr Memes we have a tool to generate them immediately, in a matter of very little time and in a very simple way. Its use is so simple that from the moment you enter the site, you are in the work area.

In that sense, open the Dr Memes website and scroll down a bit where you will find the place to insert the image. Right next to it you will have all the controls to make adjustments and position the text. The site also has templates, although the catalog is limited compared to the previous option.

To test it, follow this link.

ILoveIMG

ILoveIMG is an online image work oriented website, so you will be able to resize, crop and also create memes. Regarding the latter, the process is as simple as following this link and inserting your image and then moving on to the second part where you will put the text. The site does not leave watermarks, however, it only supports one type of font that you will not be able to change.

To prove it, follow this link.

Meme creator

To close with the alternatives to create memes, we have to mention Meme Creator for Android and ios. An easy and fast way to create memes both with your own images, and from the catalog of templates that it incorporates. The process is as simple as doing it on any of the websites that we mention, with the advantage that it will be from your smartphone.

It has different categories of templates and this will allow you to create memes of all kinds. If you feel more comfortable using your smartphone, do not hesitate to try it.