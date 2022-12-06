3rd generation iPad Mini officially considered obsolete by Apple

The 3rd generation iPad Mini came to be considered obsolete officially by apple🇧🇷 At first, this means that the device has been discontinued and it will no longer be possible to repair it in apple stores. This scenario has already been advanced by TechSmart and now, the device has lost official support from the manufacturer. In general, the company’s products that fall into this category are those that had their sale stopped more than seven years ago. Prior to that, company items that stopped appearing in stores within a period that varies between five and seven years are considered “vintage” and still receive official support.

This situation is even valid for models with only W-Fi and also with support for mobile networks. In that sense, it’s just a matter of a few weeks before the tablet actually enters this category. The launch of the iPad Mini 3 took place in 2014 and one of the novelties was the addition of a new color variant, gold. - Advertisement - Other additions include the chip A7 and unlock by Touch ID, in addition to the items reaching the market with variants in greater internal storage capacity. At the time, it was announced alongside the iPad Air 2 and went on sale in October of that year. Eventually, it left the stores with the introduction of the 4th generation iPad Mini in 2015.





Recently, Apple listed models of its line of iMacs and smartwatches that have come to be considered vintage and obsolete. Now, the owners of devices that have a problem, should resort to unofficial stores for any repairs.