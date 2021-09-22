3D printing technologies: what are they and how are they different?

With the advances in the world of science and technology, our reality increasingly resembles the science fiction stories that were created in past centuries. One of the technologies that provide such a sensation and that have begun to become common among us are those related to 3D printing.

Currently, we know well that 3D printers can be useful both to create decorative objects and figurines, even for the manufacture of medical implements, spare parts and, in very special cases, the reproduction of animal or human tissues.

Now, for such feats to be carried out, the printing processes are not the same. That is why here we will take the opportunity to tell you about the different types of 3D printing technologies and how you can differentiate them.

Vat light curing

The first process that we must mention then is ‘stereolithography’ (SLA) or vat photopolymerization. Basically, it is a process that is made possible by the interaction between the photosensitive liquid resin and a light source.

The trick is that if the light source can be controlled, then the resin object you want to create can be “shaped”. For this, a structure is created that is complemented layer by layer, while the resin takes the shape of the digital model that we introduced in the 3D printer.

To shape it, it is assisted by an ultraviolet (UV) light laser that acts as the chisel that will shape the final sculpture. Due to the level of fine detail it offers, it is therefore perfect for creating small, detailed elements or creating mostly smooth surface finishes.

An example of the above would be the popular Photon Slicer, from Anycubic company. Currently, in addition to its resistance, Photon S it is also capable of speed. Thanks to that, it becomes an ideal alternative to create strong prototypes in just minutes.

Extrusion of materials

On the other hand, another of the best known technologies for 3D printing is extrusion of materials (FDM, for its acronym in English). For the present case, we speak of a process of “sculpting” through the creation of layers of plastic positioned one on top of the other.

In order to position the material where it is wanted, the plastic is first melted and then deposited layer by layer as required by the plans. In the end, each of the individual strokes come together and generate the desired object.

Currently it is seen as the most reliable option for the creation of pieces that are large and that need to be resistant. In fact, currently FDM 3D printing technologies are the only ones capable of successfully reproducing high-quality thermoplastic materials. A sample of such capacity could be found in the i3 Mega by Anycubic.

Material extrusion 2.0

Next, we have another category that, although it may have the same name in Spanish, is not exactly the same as the one just explained. The extraction of FFF materials works under the same principle as the FDM but on different scales.

In general, printers using this system are intended to be desktop implements that can be used by private individuals. In general, being part of one of the best-known 3D printing technologies out there, it is possible to find FFF printers even in department stores.

Now, due to their downsizing, FFF printers cannot create implements as large or rugged as FDMs. However, they do tend to be faster than their counterparts, which makes them ideal for quick jobs.

As a representative of them we can mention the 4Max Metal, also produced by Anycubic. Thanks to its small size, the tabletop printer is perfect for any office and / or studio, allowing its use to be easily integrated into our daily lives.

Powder coat melting

Another highly useful but slightly less well-known technique is that called powder layer melting. Basically, it is a method that allows you to create totally solid structures and parts. All this through sintering or smelting of plastic powder particles.

In some cases, to achieve this effect, the material is worked with a laser –identifying the process as SLS–. In others, a binder is used first to adhere the material and then heat is applied to finally melt it – what has been called MJF.

Powder Coat Fusion 2.0

As in the previous case, although the names match, not all their functions are the same. In general, MJF and DMLS 3D printing technologies have a lot in common. For example, both work from the smelting of dust particles to produce a solid and resistant final result.

Now, the big difference is that one of them works with plastic particles (MJF) and the other with metal powder particles (DMLS). Consequently, 3D printers using this system can create much stronger parts than their peers. A detail that, in addition, does not detract from the quality of the work and allows it to be as strong as it is faithful to its design.

PolyJet and Binder Jetting

Now, if what you are looking for is detail for the reproduction of prototypes, PolyJet (PJ) 3D printing technologies are the most indicated. They may not be as strong as DMLS, but they can reproduce intricate designs much more easily.

All thanks to its system that works with photosensitive resins (similar to those used with SLA). By arranging them with a needle-sized dropper, every detail specified in digital drawings can be reproduced, making it a great choice for reproducing complex prototypes or many small parts.

Finally, the Binder Jetting (BJ) is simply one step beyond the PJ. While the PJ allows mixing materials and textures, BJ offers the same but with colors. All by using dyes to color the structures you create with calcium powder particles.

