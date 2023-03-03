Imagine nanobots inside our body 3D printing parts that were damaged, or who knows, 3D printing a heart while the old one is removed… it seems like science fiction, but some important steps are being taken in this sector.

Medicine has been one of the areas most benefited by technology in recent years. In this sense, a group of engineers from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, has developed a device that could revolutionize certain types of surgeries by allowing 3D printing inside the human body.

The device developed by engineers at the University of New South Wales is a flexible robotic arm that resembles an endoscope. This tiny device can penetrate a specific location within a patient’s body to deliver layers of a special biomaterial that can aid in tissue reconstruction, wound cleansing, and even precise incisions.

One of the main advantages of this device is that it can be deliver biomaterials directly into the desired tissue or organ without the need for open surgery. It is extremely small, with a diameter of less than 2 cm, and can be bent and twisted thanks to hydraulics.

The device can be used for a wide range of procedures, from 3D wound reconstruction inside the body until elimination of certain types of cancer using an “electric scalpel” or cleaning blood and excess tissue with water.

While this is not the first in vivo 3D printing device developed, the engineers claim that their device improves on the idea in several ways. For example, it’s smaller than other similar devices and can be bent and twisted to get into harder-to-reach places.

So far, the team has tested their device on an artificial colon and conducted experiments to imprint various shapes on the surface of a pig’s kidney, albeit after the organ was removed from the animal.

The next step will be to test the device inside live animals to determine if it can be used safely in humans. Engineers also plan to enhance the device’s capabilities with a real-time 3D scanner and an integrated camera.