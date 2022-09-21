3D printing guide: Print countersinks upside down without supports

printing countersinks upside down requires supports for the overhanging holes. We show how 3D printing works without supports.
Table of Contents
More about 3D printing
-
3D printing: hanging holes without supports
-
3D printing: Constructing a four-color door sign with Tinkercad
-
Handicraft project frame models: Milling and lasering plug-in animals
-
3D scanner for makers in the test
-
Instructions: Convert Creality Ender 3 to a color 3D printer
-
Smart Home: How to monitor your 3D printer on the go
-
DIY: Refining leather with an embossing stamp from a 3D printer
-
For the 3D printer: Prepare refill filament step by step
-
3D printing with metal: This is something to keep in mind during production
-
3D printing finishing: treating surfaces with different techniques
-
DIY project: Concrete figures from the 3D printing mold
-
3D printers: New tasks for old printers
-
3D printing with resin: resin in a practical test
-
Reuse 3D printing waste
-
Building instructions: Design and assemble one-handed compasses in 3D with FreeCAD
Sometimes it’s like a bewitchment: no matter how I twist and turn a 3D model on the print bed, I can’t find a sensible orientation that allows me to do without supports. However, these increase the printing time, use up additional material and are difficult to remove when things get tight.
Just the other day I came across a Reddit post on this subject where user mrflib complained that Michelangelo didn’t (obviously) sculpt his David with FDM in mind in the early 1600’s. In fact, standing or lying down, the sculpture requires almost as much material for the supports. That can no longer be changed now.
In our own designs, however, we can try to constructively avoid supports. In the case of countersinks for cylinder head bolts, it is even possible with a simple trick to do without supports completely – even if the holes are printed hanging, i.e. with the countersink pointing downwards.