3D printing 10 houses in just 10 weeks

Printing houses is already common. We’ve published countless stories on this subject, from printing cheap houses to printing entire neighborhoods, so this news wouldn’t be so surprising if it weren’t for the deadline.

Holcim and British International Investment joint venture 14Trees has succeeded in 3D printing Ten houses in Kenya in just ten weeksbeing the largest and fastest 3D construction project to date.

Six of the houses are three-bedroom and four are two-bedroom, and all have been printed with a single BOD2 from COBOD, a well-known vendor of construction 3D printers. In addition, the project has obtained the EDGE Advanced certification for sustainable design, which recognizes the efficiency of resources and the possibility of building buildings with zero carbon emissions.

Francois Perrot, CEO of 14Trees, has highlighted the benefits of 3D printing to build homes faster and more affordably, as well as using fewer materials and preserving the planet’s natural resources. The company will focus on further reducing construction costs to achieve a 20% reduction on standard homes and will experiment with new innovations to allow future tenants to personalize their homes.

14Trees’ performance compared to other 3D construction companies in the United States has also been outstanding, especially in connection with a venture capital-backed project that has received global media coverage. This company started printing more than 100 houses in early November 2022, using five or more identical printers at the same time. However, according to recent reports, only less than nine houses have been printed so far.

COBOD, the company that makes the printer used by 14Trees, is a world leader in 3D building solutions and has sold more than 65 printers worldwide. Its mission is to build smarter through multifunctional construction robots based on 3D printing technology and to automate at least 50% of construction processes on construction sites. The vision of the company is to achieve a better, faster, cheaper and more sustainable construction than conventional concrete construction.

You can see a video of the process in this link