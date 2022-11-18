3D printers on sale on Black Friday

If you are thinking of buying a 3D printer taking advantage of the discounts on these dates, pay attention because we have just received a list of some of them with significant discounts.

At the moment I put the list of the Anycubic brand, a brand that has PLA and resin printers. I have already tried the resin ones on numerous occasions, in fact I have a couple of them at home to print my miniatures.

I will update the list as I receive the response from the other manufacturers with whom I have come into contact.

Here is the classified list, with before and after prices in euros:

Anycubic deals on Black Friday

Kobra Go from 299.99 to 219.99

Vyper from 399 for 349

Photon M3 Plus from 699.99 for 579.99

Photon Mono X from 549 by 339

Photon M3 Max from 1099 by 979

Kobra Max from 569 to 529

Photon Mono X 6K 689 by 469

Photon Mono 4K 289 by 229

Photon Mono 4K from 278.99 for 183.93

Photon M3 from 365.53 for 271.76

Photon D2 from 953.22 for 709.88

Photon M3 Premium from 936.43 for 729.51

In addition to these printers, both FDM and resin, they also have the machine for cleaning and curing, resin and filament on offer: