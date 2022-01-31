Search here...
3D emojis for Windows 11

By: Brian Adam

Microsoft is working hard to bring emojis in three dimensions to its new operating system, and has recently published an article showing all that effort that has been cooking in the company for more than a year.

In the article, published on Linkedin, impressive 3D emojis are seen that will supposedly come to Windows 11, but they have to reach all compatible apps, and that is not an easy job, which is why Windows 11 was released with normal 2D emojis.

In the designs they have tried to reflect human qualities. Wrinkles and hairstyles can be seen, all created with professional tools such as Adobe Illustrator, Maxon’s Cinema 4D, Figma, Font Lab and others.

To bring the project to life, they partnered with Studio Tendril and began the design process based on feedback from customers who had already received existing emojis.

3D emojis for Windows 11

They worked on the visual language and on reusing components, as Nando Costa comments:

In the process of refining the visual language of these emojis, we were forced to create a system of connected parts that could be reused at all times. In the end, where this really came in handy was in the Smileys and People categories, as many parts ended up being reused in different designs. This approach was inspired by our Fluent app icons, which helped our ever-growing suite feel connected as the system scaled exponentially.

Essentially, almost every part of an emoji is derived from squares, circles, and triangles that have been smoothed, curved, and bent into new shapes, as the little pumpkin emoji illustrated in this article demonstrates.

After a lot of work, and once rendered, all the designs were sent to Figma to organize them and then share them with their community of designers and developers.

3D emojis for Windows 11

They also made a second vector version that is completely flat and without gradients or shading tricks, as you can see in the image above.

When it comes to faces, they have prioritized almost 1,100 of 1,888 of their emojis to be animated, taking into account various skin tones.

3D emojis for Windows 11

A huge job that we can see soon in many Windows 11 apps, although they have not yet mentioned when or how.

