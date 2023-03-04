3D Cache: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D is successful on day 1 and sells 50% more than the Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD brought new processors equipped with 3D V-Cache, an architecture that stacks memory modules in hardware to double its total cache capacity, and this line promises one of the best performance in games. This technology seems to be making waves with consumers, as indicated by an analysis of the TechEpiphany. The data refer to the debut day of the new processors in an online store in Germany. According to the disclosed information, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D sold 360 units on its first day at retailwhich is a much larger volume than its version without 3D V-Cache, the Ryzen 9 7900X, which sold only 230 units on its first day.

The new hardware, on the other hand, failed to beat the record of 490 units sold by the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the brand’s first processor with 3D V-Cache architecture, but the success of the technology is clear when observing that the Ryzen 7 5800X sold only 400 units on its first day at retail, despite being cheaper.

Although there is no official data confirming this detail, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, AMD's current most advanced (and expensive) processor is also making noise in the market. Several retailers are listing the model as "out of stock". Newegg, one of the top hardware stores in the US, said: The Ryzen 9 7950X3D sold out early this morning, but will be restocked as soon as possible. The retail price of the processor is slightly above the suggested price of US$ 699 (about R$ 3,645). Some stores are listing the model for almost US$ 800, which may indicate high demand or, on the other hand, supply problems, especially due to a downturn in the global market for processors and video cards.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D are already available for pre-order in national stores with prices starting at R$5,199. For now, there is no launch forecast for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in Europe, but it is worth remembering that this model is sold as the best cost-effective option in the line with a suggested price of US $ 449 (about R $ 2,339).

