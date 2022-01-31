3D avatars arrive on Instagram and other Meta platforms

Meta Platforms, formerly called Facebook Inc, takes another step in its aspiration to turn into the metaverse with the launch of 3D avatars, which will now begin to be available for use in Instagram Stories and Direct Messages, in addition to expanding as an update to the avatars present in Messenger and Facebook, thus generating a certain uniformity between the different properties.

This type of avatars will have new facial shapes and will also stand out for contemplating the use of medical assistance elements such as wheelchairs, coceare implants and hearing aids to be more inclusive with users with disabilities, according to Aigerim Shorman, general manager of avatars and Meta Platforms identity.



One more step towards the metaverse

Shorman adds in his statement that for the time being users residing in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be able to use these new 3D avatars, who will be able to use them as their respective virtual representations in stickers, publications, profile images and more from the different Meta platforms, also including its Quest VR augmented reality platform.

Without a doubt, this is a clear step towards the metaverse that the company wants to develop, and that in Shorman’s vision, it is an: “interconnected digital world, one that unites virtual reality and augmented reality, but also more familiar platforms. like your phone and computer.”

For Mark Zuckerberg, the development of his own metaverse is one of the company’s priorities, to the point of having renamed the parent company over the past year to reflect that interest in these futuristic experiences.

In today’s statement on Facebook, he expresses the following:

We are updating the Meta avatars with many more expressions, faces and skin tones, as well as wheelchairs and hearing aids. We’re also starting to experiment with digital apparel, including official NFL jerseys you can wear to the Super Bowl. You can use your avatar on Quest, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger. One day you will have multiple avatars ranging from expressive to photorealistic. We hope to share more soon.

For now, the metaverse remains an important aspiration of the company, which is currently in the research phase about the best way to carry it out.

Over time, these avatars will become available to more users, and logically they will improve over time to allow users to get used to using them, so that their use becomes familiar to them once the metaverse can be a reality.

Via: TheVerge