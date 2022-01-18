38 xiaomi secret codes: discover miui hidden menus and functions

Some time ago we told you about PhoNetInfo, an app to discover the secret codes that your mobile has. If you have a Xiaomi, we are going to make your life even easier, because we have compiled each and every one of the codes that work on most of the company’s phones.

And we say largely since Xiaomi’s catalog is immense, with a variety of versions and processors, so only some codes may work on some models. Nevertheless, here you have the complete list so you can try them at your whim.

Secret codes for your Xiaomi mobile

Your Xiaomi mobile is compatible with dozens of codes that allow testing and check some of the functions of the terminal. As we were saying, these codes are valid in MIUI, although depending on your mobile, version and processor, some will work and others will not react.

CODE FUNCTION *#06# Shows the IMEI number of the terminal *#*#6484#*#* test menu *#*#37263#*#* display information >*#*#4636#*#* Show information about phone, battery and usage statistics *#*#7780#*#* Reset the smartphone to the factory state (only affects apps) *2767*3855# Cleaning and restoration —ideal to have the first stable firmware— *#*#34971539#*#* Information from “dev” about the terminal camera *#*#7594#*#* Enable direct shutdown using the power button *#*#273283*255*663282*#*#* fast backup *#*#197328640#*#* Activate “test mode” *#*#225#*#* MIUI calendar information *#*#426#*#* Information about Google Play services *#*#526#*#* Wireless LAN Performance Analysis *#*#232338#*#* Shows the MAC address *#*#1472365#*#* GPS performance test. If everything works correct, nothing will happen *#*#1575#*#* More GPS tests *#*#0283#*#* Packet loopback test —a system of direct accesses— *#*#0*#*#* LCD screen test. If everything works correct, nothing will happen *#*#0673#*#* OR *#*#0289#*#* Audio system test. If everything works correct, nothing will happen *#*#34971539#*#* Camera tests. If everything works correct, nothing will happen *#*#0842#*#* Vibration and backlight test *#*#2663#*#* Shows the version of the touch screen *#*#2664#*#* Touch Screen Performance Test *#*#759#*#* Information about the Google Partner Setup *#*#0588#*#* Proximity sensor test. *#*#3264#*#* Indicates the version of RAM installed *#*#232331#*#* Bluetooth test. If everything works correct, nothing will happen *#*#284#*#* Instantly create a bug report *#*#7262626#*#* Field test. If everything works correct, nothing will happen *#*#232337#*# Shows the Bluetooth address of the terminal *#*#4986*2650468#*#* View the firmware of various components *#*#1234#*#* Terminal Firmware Information *#*#1111#*#* View FTA software version *#*#2222#*#* View FTA hardware version *#*#44336#*#* View the build number *#*#8351#*#* Enable voice dialing *#*#8350#*#* Turn off voice dialing

As you can see, some of these tests have no interface. If everything works fine, close after executing, which is indicative that everything has gone as it should. Others do open a user interface that we can interact with, like some of the options that open test menus.

It is a curious function, like the CIT mode, to check that the hardware and software of your phone is working correctly, so it never hurts to have the list at hand for what may happen.