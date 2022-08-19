35 malicious apps have been detected on Android. Don’t hesitate to delete them

- Advertisement -

The truth is that lately the owners of an phone do not win to disappointment. Recently, a good number of malicious applications were on Google Play. And now, an information security agency has warned of the presence of other 35 in the Google app store that you should remove ASAP.

As reported by Bitdefender, they have been detected 35 new malicious apps on Google Playsince they have managed to overcome all the security filters applied by the Mountain View-based giant to prevent possible viruses and malware.

Google Play has malicious apps again: be very careful

This is not good news at all, quite the contrary, since users of an Android terminal no longer have the certainty that downloading apps on Google Play is an environment in which they will avoid viruses and malware.

We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than 35 malicious apps within Google Play and that you should immediately. Luckily, Bitdefender has already contacted the Internet giant to inform them about the existence of these malicious apps that, unfortunately, most are still available for download.

The method used for this is what we have seen several times: the attackers upload the app without malware so that it passes all Google Play filters, and then inject the malware through an update of the application.

And it seems to be working very well for them, since some of the apps have more than 100,000 downloads, making it clear that we are facing a high-risk situation. We leave you the data of all the malicious apps so that you can uninstall them as soon as possible.

Walls light – Wallpapers Pack

Big Emoji – KeyboardGrad Wallpapers – 3D Backdrops

Engine Wallpapers – Live & 3D

Stock Wallpapers – 4K & HD

EffectMania – Photo Editor

Art Filter – Deep Photoeffect

Fast Emoji KeyboardCreate Sticker for Whatsapp

Math Solver – Camera Helper

Photopix Effects – Art Filter

Led Theme – Colorful Keyboard

Keyboard – Fun Emoji, Stickers

Wi-Fi

My GPS Location

Image Warp Camera

Art Girls Wallpaper HD

Cat Simulator

SmartQR Creator

Colorize Old Photo

GPS Location Finder

Girls Art Wallpaper

Smart QR ScannerGPS Location Maps

volume control

Secret Horoscope

Smart GPS Location

Animated Sticker Master

Personality Charging Show

Sleep Sounds

QRCreator

Media Volume Slider

Secret Astrology

Colorize Photos

Phi 4K Wallpaper – Anime HD

A list of the most complete and that leaves Google and its application store in a very bad place. If you have installed any of these apps, you should delete them as soon as possible and, Before installing more apps from Google Play, think twice because the thing is not to trust the reliability of the Android app store.

>