35 free technology courses to start in March

A new list of free online courses that you can take at your own pace during March. You only need to invest a few hours a week to follow the educational program proposed by the different educational platforms.

Each course has different requirements and modalities, so you will have to use the link to learn more about each proposal. Remember that to opt for the free version you need to choose options such as “Take this course as an assistant” or “Audit course”.

Free technology courses in Spanish

Android: Introduction to Programming

10 weeks – Polytechnic University of Valencia Introduction to Artificial Intelligence: Main Algorithms

4 weeks – Galileo University Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT) and its applications

Rosario University – 4 weeks Fundamentals of Blockchain Technology

5 weeks – Pontificia Universidad Javeriana programming for everyone

7 weeks – University of Michigan Artificial intelligence: Chatbots without programming

8 weeks – IBM Excel: Basics and tools

8 weeks – Polytechnic University of Valencia Artificial Intelligence for Everyone: Master the Basics

4 weeks – IBM Internet of Things: Python Basics

5 weeks – Galileo University Photoshop: a tool for innovative presentations

Pontificia Universidad Javeriana – 5 weeks Introduction to Office 365

7 weeks – Polytechnic University of Valencia Advanced analytics and cyber security

4 weeks – Galileo University Introduction to web application development

5 weeks – Autonomous University of Madrid Adobe Illustrator: learn how to create impressive presentations

5 weeks – Pontificia Universidad Javeriana Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

4 weeks – Anahuac University Introduction to Computer Vision: Application Development with OpenCV

4 weeks – Carlos III University of Madrid Design effective presentations with Powerpoint

3 weeks – Polytechnic University of Valencia Cybersecurity. Bases and structures for the protection of information

5 weeks – Anahuac University Introduction to game development with Unity

6 weeks – Polytechnic University of Valencia Introduction to programming in Java: starting to program

5 weeks – Carlos III University of Madrid Cybersecurity tools and application methods

5 weeks – Anahuac University Blockchain and internet of things

4 weeks – Galileo University Intermediate Word: Formatting and Productivity Tools

6 weeks – Polytechnic University of Valencia Introduction to Java Programming: Writing Good Code

5 weeks – Carlos III University of Madrid Introduction to the Internet of Things

5 weeks – Galileo University Cybersecurity fundamentals: a practical approach

6 weeks – IDB – Carlos III University of Madrid Introduction to the Internet of Things (IoT)

6 weeks – Polytechnic University of Valencia Fundamentals in computer programming

4 weeks – Rosario University Introduction to Technologies for Education

5 weeks – Polytechnic University of Valencia Introduction to cybersecurity

4 weeks – Rosario University Radio for internet with Podcast: creation and basic concepts

6 weeks – Polytechnic University of Valencia Computer networks

1 week – Rosario University Introduction to programming with Python

4 weeks – Austral University Search the Internet

7 weeks – Polytechnic University of Valencia Fundamentals in computer programming

