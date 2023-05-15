34 Best Graduation Gifts (2023): For College or High School Grads

Securing a degree is always worth celebrating, but the past few graduating classes have overcome more than the standard all-nighters and strict professors. After dealing with an ongoing pandemic, remote learning, and the rising prices of everything from food to fuel, the graduates of 2023 have succeeded against all odds. It may feel tough to find a gift that perfectly summarizes how proud of them you are, but we’ve compiled a list that might help. There are gifts for their first grown-up job, a move to a new city, or some well-deserved summer relaxation as they plot their next adventure.

Updated May 2023: We replaced older recommendations with new ones, including kitchen essentials and loungewear.

