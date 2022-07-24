30 years after the premiere of “Beauty and the Beast”, a special is being prepared with a mixture of animation and music

It will be a special animated tribute with live action that is preparing at full steam. and the involved a before and in the universe of animated films, initially designed for children, which achieved something unthinkable: sneak into the list of the best films and compete for a Oscar (it managed to take two statuettes for its original score and the title song).

Although he did not win in the main categories, Beauty and the Beast he had said present and everything that would come later would not be the same. 30 years have passed since this premiere and the signal ABC has planned a special to pay tribute to one of the most romantic and fantastic stories of recent years.

The singer HER will be in charge of interpreting Bella in the animated special (REUTERS / Eric Gaillard)

For this event the winner of the Grammy was chosen, HER, who will assume the role of Bella. “I can’t believe I’m going to be part of the legacy. The world will see a black and Filipina Bella! ”, Said the artist in a statement when this special was announced, which will be directed by Hamish Hamilton (Super Bowl halftime director) and will be executive produced by Jon M Chu (In the Heights). “I always wanted to be a Disney princess and I have the opportunity to work with two wonderful directors, Hamish Hamilton, and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It’s very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful,” added H.ER., who has 4 Grammy Awards to his credit including Song of the Year in 2021 for I Can’t Breathe.

the special of Beauty and the Beast It will be recorded in front of a live audience that will be broadcast on December 15. It will be a mix of live action and also animation passages, with many musical numbers, different settings and costume changes, all inspired by the film. The special will be recorded in front of a live audience and will be broadcast on ABC in the United States.

The film was the first in its category to be nominated for an Oscar. (Disney)

“With his obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, HER is the perfect embodiment of our Bella, and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity.” he claimed Chu in the press release. “We were both influenced by the original animated film, so it’s very exciting to collaborate together to honor the art of that timeless classic while inspiring a whole new generation of creators,” said the producer excited about the idea of ​​this special. .

Likewise, HER she already has an Oscar when she was awarded for the song fight for you, that was part of the film Judas and the Black Messiah. She is also scheduled to make her film debut next year in the remake of the color purple, Based on the musical adapted from the novel by Alice Walker, who will be in charge this time of Blitz Bazawule. The cast will include Fantasia Barrino, Phylicia Mpasi, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, Ciara, Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr., David Alan Grier, and Aunjanue Ellis, among others.

