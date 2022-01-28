Search here...
30 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

By: Brian Adam

Date:

One more week, we have compiled for you the best offers from all over Google Play. We have paid apps, games and customization packs that can be yours for free or at a much lower price than the original. The offers last a short time, but once you take advantage of one, the app or game will be yours forever.


13 Free Android Apps

Pepgap

Peppa Pig: The Happy Hen

We start with paid apps, games and icon packs that you can download absolutely free for a limited time. Some of the most popular games on the list are Peppa Pig: The Happy Chicken, Stickman Master Premium Y Castle Defender Premium.

Applications

  • POW – Cartoon Sound Effects €0.69 free

  • BrainAural: Get your Zen on €0.69 free

  • Manual Camera: DSLR Professional Camera €4.49 free

  • EZ Notes by Voice Memos €2.99 free

  • Unit Converter (Pega Pro) €7.99 free

Games

  • Peppa Pig: The Happy Hen €3.49 free

  • Bulbs – A game of lights €0.79 free

  • Castle Defender Premium €0.59 free

  • College Days – Winter Break €0.99 free

  • Stickman Master Premium €0.59 free

  • Stories: Your Choice (novels) €3.59 free

Personalization

  • Woman – Icon Pack €0.89 free

17 Discounted Android Apps

We continue with other paid games, applications and icon packs that are exceptionally discounted. Some of the games with the most downloads on the list and that may interest you are
Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, Muse Dash Y Hero Siege: Pocket Edition.

Applications

  • GPP Remote Viewer €3.09 €1.09

  • list of diseases €3.29 €1.39

  • Drug Dictionary €3.29 €1.39

  • medical dictionary €3.29 €1.39

  • Vitamins and minerals €3.29 €0.99

  • Radio Alarm + €2.99 €1.49

Games

  • Note Fighter €1.79 €0.89

  • 9th Dawn III RPG €9.49 €4.99

  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition €10.99 €1.89

  • Muse Dash €3.19 €1.09

  • Chloe is you €1.79 €0.99

  • Hero Siege: Pocket Edition €7.99 €1.19

Personalization

  • LineX Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

  • Nova Dark Icon Pack €1.99 €0.89

  • Hero Icon Pack: Circle Icons €1.99 €0.89

  • Hera Dark: Circle Icon Pack €1.99 €0.89

  • Blaze Dark Icon Pack €1.39 €0.97

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
