30 Google Play Deals: Free and Deeply Discounted Apps and Games for a Short Time

One more week, we have compiled for you the best offers from all over Google Play. We have paid apps, games and customization packs that can be yours for free or at a much lower price than the original. The offers last a short time, but once you take advantage of one, the app or game will be yours forever.





13 Free Android Apps

Peppa Pig: The Happy Hen

We start with paid apps, games and icon packs that you can download absolutely free for a limited time. Some of the most popular games on the list are Peppa Pig: The Happy Chicken, Stickman Master Premium Y Castle Defender Premium.

Applications

POW – Cartoon Sound Effects €0.69 free

BrainAural: Get your Zen on €0.69 free

Manual Camera: DSLR Professional Camera €4.49 free

EZ Notes by Voice Memos €2.99 free

Unit Converter (Pega Pro) €7.99 free

Games

Peppa Pig: The Happy Hen €3.49 free

Bulbs – A game of lights €0.79 free

Castle Defender Premium €0.59 free

College Days – Winter Break €0.99 free

Stickman Master Premium €0.59 free

Stories: Your Choice (novels) €3.59 free

Personalization

Woman – Icon Pack €0.89 free

17 Discounted Android Apps

We continue with other paid games, applications and icon packs that are exceptionally discounted. Some of the games with the most downloads on the list and that may interest you are

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, Muse Dash Y Hero Siege: Pocket Edition.

Applications

GPP Remote Viewer €3.09 €1.09

list of diseases €3.29 €1.39

Drug Dictionary €3.29 €1.39

medical dictionary €3.29 €1.39

Vitamins and minerals €3.29 €0.99

Radio Alarm + €2.99 €1.49

Games

Note Fighter €1.79 €0.89

9th Dawn III RPG €9.49 €4.99

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition €10.99 €1.89

Muse Dash €3.19 €1.09

Chloe is you €1.79 €0.99

Hero Siege: Pocket Edition €7.99 €1.19

Personalization

LineX Icon Pack €2.19 €0.69

Nova Dark Icon Pack €1.99 €0.89

Hero Icon Pack: Circle Icons €1.99 €0.89

Hera Dark: Circle Icon Pack €1.99 €0.89

Blaze Dark Icon Pack €1.39 €0.97

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and EuroXliveMóvil. You can also see the best prices on mobile phones and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!