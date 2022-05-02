30 free tech courses to start in May

A new list of free online courses that you can take into account to start in May.

You will find educational programs ranging from 1 to 14 weeks that will help you develop different digital skills or competencies. The courses combine videos, additional reading and forums to interact with the rest of the students.

Keep in mind that the courses are taught under different modalities. To choose the free option, you have to select “Audit course” or “Take this course as an attendee”.

Free technology courses in Spanish

  • programming for everyone
    University of Michigan – 7 weeks
  • Excel: Basics and tools
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 8 weeks
  • Introduction to web application development
    Autonomous University of Madrid – 5 weeks
  • Computer networks
    University of Rosario – 1 week
  • Introduction to Linux
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 14 weeks
  • Blockchain and internet of things
    Galileo University – 4 weeks
  • How does Technology change (us)?
    University of Chile – 13 weeks
  • Protection of personal data in the digital age
    Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
  • Android: Introduction to Programming
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 10 weeks
  • Video Game Design: An Introduction
    University of the Andes – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to the Internet of Things
    Galileo University – 5 weeks
  • 3D art and video game animation
    Autonomous University of Barcelona – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to programming in Java: starting to program
    University Carlos III of Madrid – 5 weeks
  • Video Game Development in Unity: An Introduction
    University of the Andes – 8 weeks
  • Design effective presentations with Powerpoint
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 3 weeks
  • computational creativity
    National Autonomous University of Mexico – 4 weeks
  • Fundamentals of Blockchain Technology
    Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
  • Cybersecurity. Bases and structures for the protection of information
    Anahuac University – 5 weeks
  • Introduction to web development
    University of the Andes – 4 weeks
  • Digital skills. Office tools (Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point)
    Autonomous University of Barcelona – 5 weeks
  • Intermediate Word: Formatting and Productivity Tools
    Polytechnic University of Valencia – 6 weeks
  • Photoshop: a tool for innovative presentations
    Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
  • Cybersecurity tools and application methods
    Anahuac University – 5 weeks
  • Development of advanced applications with Android
    National Autonomous University of Mexico – 5 weeks
  • Fundamentals in computer programming
    University of Rosario – 4 weeks
  • Introduction to programming with Python
    Austral University – 4 weeks
  • Augmented reality
    PUCP – 6 weeks
  • Introduction to Java
    National Autonomous University of Mexico – 5 weeks
  • Adobe Illustrator: learn how to create impressive presentations
    Pontifical Javeriana University – 5 weeks
  • The Blockchain Disruption
    Austral University – 5 weeks

