3 workarounds for Windows 11 search bar crashes

We cannot deny that the deployment of the new version of Windows has happened much less than its predecessors. However, this type of process is never perfect and you will always receive reports of failures and elements that do not work as they should. This is precisely the case of the Windows 11 search bar and here we bring you some alternative solutions.

If when you click on the bar, it does not respond and does not allow you to search for anything, then try each of the solutions that we present.

The solution for when the Windows 11 search bar is not responding

Enable the search button

Although this should be ready by default, our first step will be to review how the search settings are. To do this, click on the gear icon on the taskbar and then go to the customize section. There you will find a list of functions headed by the search one, make sure the control is activated.

Check for Windows updates

This step will help us to verify if there is an update available that solves the problem with the search bar. To do this, go to Windows Settings, then go to Windows Update and there you will find the option to check for updates.

Activate this process and if they are available, install them because it is very likely that Microsoft will solve this through a patch.

Try the Windows troubleshooter

When we talk about the Windows troubleshooter, the window for solving network faults immediately comes to mind. However, in Windows 11 there are several troubleshooters and there is even one specifically oriented to search tasks.

To activate it, open the Settings and in the search bar type “Solver for”, without the quotes. Enter the Troubleshooter section and there select “Other troubleshooters.”

On the next screen you will first find the option “search and indexing” and the button to execute it.

Finally, check the results to find the solution to the Windows 11 search bar failure.