3 websites to start WhatsApp conversations without saving the number

By now we are clear that to start a conversation with someone on WhatsApp, we must save their number. However, we have previously commented that there is the possibility of doing it without having to comply with this step. For this, there are services that help us create links to start a conversation on WhatsApp without saving the number. In that sense, we will present you 3 of them so that you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

With the use of these services, you will avoid the step of saving a number in your agenda and you will be able to start conversations immediately.

Services for conversations in WhatsApp without saving the number

Chat API

The first option to start WhatsApp conversations without saving the number is Chat API. A simple and free alternative where you just have to fill out two fields to create your link. The first will be the person’s phone number and the second, the message you want to send.

Then you just have to generate the link and follow it from your PC or smartphone to start the conversation.

To prove it, follow this link.

Join.Chat

With Join.Chat the process is identical, the only thing we will find different is the service interface. However, you will still have two fields to fill out, the same fields that we mentioned in the previous option.

In that sense, enter the phone number and the message in question and then click on “Generate Link” and you will immediately have the link to start the conversation.

To prove it, follow this link.

Wa Link

Another very simple service for this task where to start, you will have to click on the option “Create Wa Link”. This will take you to an interface similar to the previous two, with the phone number and message fields as requirements to start the conversation.

At the end, click on the “Generate my Wa Link” button and you’re done.

To prove it, follow this link.