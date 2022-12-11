3 Ways to Download Facebook Videos Easily

As in other social networks, within Facebook we can find videos of all kinds that surely catch our attention and that we would like to download. And although unfortunately this cannot be done nativelyIt does not mean that there is no way to do it.

In this context, there are various third-party tools availablewhether they are applications or web pages and in this article you will know the 3 options that we find best, so keep reading to learn more about the subject.

Snapsave

We start with a Snapsave, one of the really well-known web pages that has been created with the sole purpose of to allow users to download videos from Facebooktotally free and in 1080p, in 2K and even in 4K.

It is also true that it has its own application on Google Play so you can download it, not to mention that either from the web or from the app, Snapsave has no download limit which is completely great. So what needs to be done to use Snapsave the right way is:

– Enter the official Snapsave website or download the app on your Android device.

– Go to your Facebook account and copy the link of the video in question.

– Go back to Snapsave and paste the video link in the box that appears in the middle of the screen.

– Finally, click on Discharge.

video downloader app

As its name indicates, this app, which has more than 100 million downloads on Google Play, aims to downloading videos in a simple way so that you can save them on your mobile without problems. In fact, you just have to do the following to download those videos you want:

– Go to Google Play and download the video download app.

– Within Facebook, locate a video that you like and that you would like to download.

– Click on the button Sharewhich is located at the bottom right of the video.

– Down, click on the tab More options or just in Plusdepending on how it is displayed on your device.

– Locate the box video downloader app and click on it.

– Wait for the download to take place and that’s it.

FBVideoDown

The time has come to present the last alternative of this post, and it is on FBVideoDown. It is a web page that allows you to download Facebook videos, reels or even stories for free and at a maximum quality of 1080p. The download is done through the URL of the video and for this you just have to follow the steps that you will see below:

– Enter your Facebook account and locate the video you want to download.

– Click on the three dots shown in the upper right corner of the video.

– Click now on the tab copy link.

– Within the FBVideoDown website, in the upper bar, click on the option you want, either Download private videos from Facebook, Download Facebook Videos, Download Facebook Stories either Download Facebook Reels.

– Paste the video link in the box that is displayed in the middle of the screen and click on Discharge.