3 ways to create videos from the web browser

There are many video editors in the mobile world, for Windows, for Mac… but web browsers can also run applications of this type, and in this list I will show you.

In general we can’t expect the power of a professional video editor using a web browser, but in most cases we don’t need that much power, we just want to do some basic editing, add audio, format and export.

Flexclip: It is one of my favorites. It allows us to use templates and edit the video by cutting at the right moments to add some extra animation. It is not very powerful when it comes to managing the audio of the video, which is why I always end up making the edits outside, with audacity, to import it later in Flexclip and continue with the work. I use it both for tiktok videos and reels as well as for more complex matters, such as a YouTube tutorial, for example.

I wish it had the ability to remove background noise from the audio and record straight from the mic, but hey, time to time.

– Vidds: A new option (they have launched the second version today) that is committed to simplicity. They feature Brand Kits for similar styles between videos, music, and the option to add multiple audio tracks, scene transitions and animations, video sharing to allow others to review your work, keyboard shortcuts, scene-by-scene video editing without need for a timeline, library of templates, automatic video resizing, stock images, videos and music and free option with space limited to 250 megs in your cloud.

– Canva: Yes, canva also allows you to make videos, being ideal if it is a sequence of images, since Canva is specialized in precisely that, in creating banners with pre-designed elements. The video is created quickly, and we can select how many “slides” will be part of it. Everything that can be done in Canva can also be done with Flexclip, but otherwise the rule does not apply.

There are only three options out of the many that exist on the web: a very powerful and specialized one, a new one with a focus on social networks, and another classic one that recently added video. As other innovative options come out, I will put them as a bonus in this article.