HomeAppsPhotoshop3 Tricks for More Accurate Masks in Photoshop

3 Tricks for More Accurate Masks in Photoshop

AppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
181b6610171aac605ae6a9031abbb781.jpg
181b6610171aac605ae6a9031abbb781.jpg
- Advertisement -

Making intricate selections of complex subjects or objects takes time and nuance to do well. Here are three tricks to improve your efficiency and accuracy.

If you’ve never had to cut something out of an image, I envy you. It’s one of those tasks that whenever you have to do it, you think “there must be an easier or quicker way than this!” Well, there almost always isn’t. Many subjects or objects that you want to either move, remove, or composite are going to be fairly straightforward. If there are any defined edges or straight lines, you are likely able to create as mask accurately and swiftly. However, when whatever you are cutting out is more intricate than that — for example, they have lots of hair — or they aren’t cleanly separated from a messy background to begin with, you’re in for some pain.

Fox News Fails at Photoshopping Fake News
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

photoshop has come along leaps and bounds in recent years with their AI, and their automated Remove Background feature will work well on some cases, particularly straightforward ones. However, while it can’t always decipher everything in a complex image, it can sometimes act as an excellent foundation to build off. From the work it does, you can then refine the edges of the mask manually or using their edge detection, smoothing and feathering as you go.

What’s your best tip for masking out intricate subjects or objects?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Redmi 10C vs realme 9i: which Chinese delivers the best affordable cell phone? | Comparative

Redmi 10C and realme 9i are two smartphones fitted between the affordable basic and...
Apple

Excessive Protection: New iOS 16 Function Is Annoying Users When Copying and Pasting

iOS 16 was released with new customization and security options, but recently some users...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Tech News

WhatsApp and the reason why you can’t open the links your friends send you

Do you use WhatsApp for various things? So you should be attentive...

© 2021 voonze.com.