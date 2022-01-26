As users, we often use applications and programs on a daily basis, whose functions we never fully understand. Going deep into the tools we use for our tasks or fun can give us many moments of entertainment and interesting tricks. In that sense, we want to show you some features of Snapchat that may be somewhat unknown.

This social network has not only limited itself to presenting its story format, but has also incorporated alternatives that you may not know about.

Try These Unknown Snapchat Features

Games

Image source: Make Tech Easier.

Netflix is ​​not the only company from a field other than video games that ventures into them, Snapchat has also done so. The games section of the platform is called Snap Games and offers some simple titles based on HTML5. It is also noteworthy that its focus is on multiplayer games. In that sense, to enjoy them you will have to invite one of your friends.

To get to the games, all you have to do is go to the chat with the people you want to play with and touch the rocket icon to display the available games. Another way is by tapping on your profile picture, this will take you to the search screen where the games will be at the bottom of the screen.

Discover food recipes

Image source: Make Tech Easier.

You probably didn’t expect it, but from Snapchat we can also discover food and how to prepare it. To do this, the application is capable of scanning and recognizing more than 1,200 ingredients and suggesting around 4,500 recipes.

To use this Snapchat feature, tap on the scanner icon and focus on the food in question. Recognizing it, the app will show a Wikipedia article about the ingredient and also a list of sites with recipes that you can make. Even Snapchat is capable of deciphering any dish, recognizing its ingredients and recipe.

identify songs

Image source: Make Tech Easier.

Identifying songs from an app is nothing new, however, it is part of the unknown features of Snapchat. If you have this social network, you won’t need to install another like Shazam. Even the platform’s tool to recognize songs is based precisely on the latter.

To use it, it’s all a matter of touching the button on the scanner and then bringing the mobile closer to the source that plays the song. Right away, you’ll see a Shazam block appear displaying information about the song.

These 3 unknown features of Snapchat are quite interesting and if you want to get the most out of the app, do not hesitate to try them.