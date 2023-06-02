3 sites for using spreadsheets with artificial intelligence

- Advertisement -

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of many industries and is now revolutionizing the world of spreadsheets. This article features three innovative startups that are introducing AI to the spreadsheet space: spreadsheet.com, grid and ExcelBrew.

Spreadsheet.com: A unique mix of spreadsheet and project management

AI capabilities

Spreadsheet.com combines the usual features of a spreadsheet with features of project management services, such as Trello or Basecamp. The company has introduced a number of AI features that allow you to interact with spreadsheets in truly futuristic ways.

Spreadsheet.com’s AI system allows design complex templates from simple text, generate formulas just by describing what you want, and fix errors in the formulas, thus saving valuable time. But not only that, it is also capable of searching and collecting structured data from the web to complete your database.

Plans and prices

Although the basic version is free, this option limits the number of AI uses per workspace to 10. Paid plans start at $7 per user per month and include up to 1,000 AI uses per workspace per month in the enterprise option.

Link: www.spreadsheet.com

Grid: A catalyst for your current spreadsheets

smart features

Grid can connect to other existing spreadsheets, such as Sheets, Excel, Notion, or Airtable, and enhance the data with intelligent visualization abilities. In addition, the company has incorporated an AI assistant that allows you to create formulas and graphs of data on demand simply by describing what you want to achieve.

Grid’s AI helper can generate visualizations as charts based on specific user queries and suggest ways to refine the results. This system combines productivity improvement with learningsince users can learn from the suggestions and corrections of the AI.

Service costs

Basic use of Grid is free, and you can upgrade to a more comprehensive plan for $29 per user per month.

Link: grid.is

ExcelBrew: Practical help for formulas

Easy to use

Unlike other AI extensions for Sheets and Excel, which require API key configuration and other technical hurdles, ExcelBrew is an easy-to-use, self-contained web page. You only need to describe what you want to achieve in Sheets or Excel, and ExcelBrew generates a custom formula to use.

Plans and prices

ExcelBrew is free for up to four requests per day, while a $7/month plan offers up to 100 requests per day, with no ads and advanced scripting capabilities.

Link: gptexcel.uk

The progress of these startups demonstrates the enormous potential of AI in spreadsheet management. This breakthrough happens even before the big tech companies have fully implemented these tools into their products. This innovation could lead to a true revolution in the way we work with data, making data management more accessible and efficient for everyone.