3 recommendations to improve your digital privacy in 2022

Digital privacy is an issue that will remain on the table, as long as there are threats that put it at risk. However, it seems that the threats never stop and our duty is to keep the defenses up and establish barriers to prevent our information from being tampered with. That is why we want to give you some recommendations so that you can begin to improve your digital privacy in 2022.

If you still do not pay attention to this matter, this is an excellent time to start doing it and be more protected on the internet.

How to improve my digital privacy?

Encrypt your sensitive information

Our computers can be seen as trunks loaded with all of our information. Although we have a password set, this could help us to avoid improper access in a physical way. However, we are still at risk of a remote attack with access to the file system.

That is why, the best thing for these cases is to concentrate the sensitive information in one place and then use an encryption tool. In Windows and Mac we can find native tools to achieve this. In this way, if they access your computer, the files will be unreadable.

Blur the view of your house in Google Street View

With Google Street View we can walk through any street in the world without leaving the computer. If you have your address available somewhere, this could lead to anyone being able to check the street where you live.

To avoid this, we can blur the view of our house or building on the map. To do this, search for your address on Google Maps and switch to Street View mode. When you have your house in sight, touch the option to report a problem and there you can make the request to blur the view of your home.

Check if there is Stalkerware on your mobile

Stalkerware is the name given to those applications aimed at spying on other users’ devices. These apps implement continuous monitoring of all movements of the mobile, from its location to the messages it receives.

There are some points to consider that can raise alarms about the presence of this type of apps on our team. For example, if when you write you notice a delay for the text to appear or the screen takes a long time to turn on, you may become suspicious.

To do the check in Android you can use the solution of Karpersky. For its part, in iOS you can go to the Profiles and Device Administration section. If you see an additional profile to yours, review it and try to delete it.

In addition to these recommendations, always remember to keep your operating system, applications and extensions up to date. Updates are important because they fix vulnerabilities that may be being exploited by hackers. In that sense, having your applications updated can represent an additional security barrier for your privacy.