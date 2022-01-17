3 Quick and Easy Ways to Log Out of Gmail

Those who work on shared computers have a privacy and security challenge that needs to be addressed. That is, we are opening our emails, for example, on computers that will later be used by other people. In that sense, if we leave an account open we are running a strong security risk. Therefore, we will present you with some alternatives to close your Gmail session quickly.

With these options you will be able to close your email as quickly as possible, thus protecting any data that may be exposed.

3 Ways to Log Out of Gmail Quickly

Enable 2FA authentication

What does 2FA authentication have to do with signing out of Gmail quickly? Well, in addition to offering an additional layer of security, there is an interesting side effect for these purposes. When we close the window or tab where we have Gmail open, the session will also be closed.

To activate 2FA authentication, follow this link and click on the “Two-Step Verification” section to start the process.

Clear cookies before leaving

This can be a somewhat extreme alternative, but it is really effective in eliminating any trace of our session on the computer. When you leave Gmail, it will only be a matter of going to the cookies section of the browser you use and deleting them. In Gmail it is done from the 3-dot icon in the “More tools” menu.

Create a shortcut to log out

The last alternative we present to sign out of Gmail quickly is to create a shortcut to the sign out page. You can keep this on the desktop and when you exit the mail, it will be enough to double-click it to close.

To do this, right click on the desktop and create a new shortcut. When prompted for the path, enter the following: https://accounts.google.com/Logout?service=mail and then give the login a name.

As we mentioned before, it will be enough to double-click it to enter the session logout section and do it quickly.

With these options you will be less likely to leave the session open and you will be able to close it quickly and easily.