3 problems TikTok will have to solve in 2022

Beyond the typical viral and entertaining videos that we see every day on TikTok, there are different problems that have been added to the digital content platform.

So, today we are not going to comment on internal failures, as we are going to focus on those challenges that are no longer invisible on TikTok and that can threaten success who has had the application.

Copyrights for viral choreographies

It makes sense that people who spend hours and hours trying to create trending choreography want to be recognized for their work done on the platform. Precisely, thanks to these artistic videos, made in many cases by choreography professionals, is that TikTok stays alive and with an increase in users.

For example, the United States does not apply copyright measures for trends in social networks. However, there is a peculiar case in the choreography of the #SavageDanceChallenge, made by Keara Wilson. In this, The Labanotation system was used, which is created so that we can record body movements through patterns and symbols that are used in a music track. Thanks to this, the authorship of the tiktoker could be recognized. It is known that this can be quite a tedious technical process, but it is increasingly being demanded by content creators.

Stop the challenges

At the level of physical security, it is a situation that has not been able to be stopped on Facebook or Instagram, and much less on TikTok. You just have to see the example of the challenge in the box to know the danger that exists when trying to complete it. And this is only a small sample, because in recent months different challenges that threaten the safety of people, especially the youngest, have become a trend.

It would not hurt if the platform could, through its algorithm, stop posts that had the labels of a dangerous challenge. Banning accounts may not be appropriate, but the fact that the video does not go viral can cause creators to no longer focus on this type of content.

Unable to upload photos or other interactive content

The soul of TikTok focuses solely on videos. It is here and exclusively here where the application can generate content and money, but the truth is that we already need other options. Facebook and Instagram do their thing by allowing us to only upload photos if we wish, but In TikTok we have to upload a photo within a video so that it can be published. Even Snapchat, which was TikTok’s main competition, has the tools to upload a photo.