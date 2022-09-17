3 of the best wireless headphones you can buy for less than 30 euros

More than ever, today is where we have more options in terms of electronic devices, mobile phones, computers, tablets, and very important are also the either wired or .

For this reason, and knowing the great options that we can find for low prices, today we will be showing you a top 3 of the best wireless headphones that you can buy for less than 30 so let’s go for it.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds Lite 3

Our first choice for this top 3 has been the Xiaomi Redmi Buds Lite 3, headphones with features quite interesting considering its low price (19.99 euros).

This pair comes with a Bluetooth 5.2, touch controls to manage playback18 hours of total playback (according to Xiaomi), active noise cancellation for calls, IP54 certification against dust and splashes of water, among some other attractive details that make this a great option in all aspects.

Realme Buds Q2S

Realme also has very good options for quality headphones at low prices, and one of its clear proposals is the Realme Buds Q2S, a model that It has a design similar to that of the Xiaomi Buds Lite 3 and that comes in up to 3 different colors (black, green and white).

As for its specifications, they mainly highlight its compatibility with Dolby Atmos soundits environmental noise cancellation (ENC), autonomy of up to 30 hours, IPX4 certification for resistance to sweat and splashes, 10 mm dynamic bass driver and several other things that make its 22.99 euros completely worth it.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo

Yes, we bring another Realme model even better than the previous one and that we could not miss in this article. The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo are headphones that have only recently been released and for 36.99 euros, you can count on TWS headphones that have support for Dolby Atmos, IPX5 resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, noise cancellation on calls, charging fast, among other specifications.

Yes, the price slightly exceeds the limit of 30 euros, but being honest maybe this is the best option you can choose if you want to get good wireless headphones for little money. In case the price is very high, you can perfectly opt for the previous alternative of the Realme Buds Q2S.