3 novelties that will arrive at Google Messages to modernize the dynamics of the app

Google messages continues to receive updates that seek to improve its dynamics.

Now the app is preparing to receive three new features that give users more options when interacting with their contacts. At the moment, they are in the beta version, but it already lets us see what these news are about.

More emojis for reactions, new viewer and transcripts for messages

- Advertisement -

One of the novelties that will come to the Messages app has to do with reactions. Although the Google app has long given users the ability to react to messages, it now adopts a style similar to what we find in popular apps, such as WhatsApp.

Yes, the possibility of reacting with any emoji that we want, without the limitation of the six that the app proposed. The rest of the dynamics of the reactions does not receive any change. And of course, the reactions are only available for the chats, and it does not apply to the rest of the messages that we receive in the app.

Other features on the way are voicemail transcriptions. A tool that will help when the voice notes we receive cannot be heard clearly, or when it is not possible to reproduce the audio in the current environment.

When that happens, we can ask the app to transcribe the audio to read it without having to play the note. And finally, Google Messages will have a new design for the gallery view.

- Advertisement -

Thanks to this design, it will be possible to browse the images in the mobile gallery to choose the content that we want, without having to complicate ourselves too much. In other words, we will receive a series of new features that modernize the dynamics of the app, so that its dynamics do not differ too much from popular applications.

All of these features are in beta at the moment, so look forward to seeing them in Google Messages.