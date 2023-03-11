3 motorcycle helmets with smart technology that you should try

Motorcyclists know that safety should always come first, with a special emphasis where the head area is concerned. Fortunately, technological evolution has reached a point where today it is possible to get motorcycle helmets with smart technologysome tools that could very well save lives.

That being said, and taking into account that smart helmets are relatively new on the markettoday we will be talking about 3 of the most interesting helmets that you should try taking into account all the striking functions that they have, so let’s go for it.

Harley Davidson Outrush R Bluetooth Modular Helmet

We start with one of the most famous and best-selling options on the market and from the Harley Davidson brand itself, who They integrated into this helmet both the comfort and protection of a modular helmetlike all the communication technology you may need.

Why do we say this? Well, with this helmet you can maintain a connection with your mobile, listen to music and communicate with others 4 motorcyclists who are your travel companions, this in a range of up to 900 meters. In addition, it maintains fluid aerodynamics since the buttons are located at the rear of the helmet, not to mention that it is not too heavy thanks to its PC/ABS composite shell.

Sena Momentum Pro Helmet

It’s time to talk about the Sena Momentum Pro helmet, the flagship of Sena, a major company known for its Bluetooth communication devices. Among its various qualities, this helmet has a QHD camera, smart noise control, Bluetooth audioeight-way group intercom and voice commands, as well as a DOT that guarantees your safety in case of accidents.

Due to the aforementioned QHD camera, the Sena Momentum Pro It comes to be a little affected in terms of aerodynamics and comfort in generalbut it turns out to be one of the best known and most coveted smart helmets on the market and that reputation is well earned.

Torc T28B Helmet

The Torc T28B may look like any other regular flip-up helmet on the market, but nothing could be further from the truth. Focusing solely on Bluetooth, Torc has made a smart helmet with a integrated sound system, microphone, side buttons to wirelessly control your mobilein addition to having an ECE/DOT/CCC certification.

Definitely a smart helmet that worth a close look, come on, it has a number of interesting designs and it’s modular, so you can push up the front to expose your face.