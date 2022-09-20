3 little habits that can increase your productivity with email

Few things are as frustrating as seeing the day wind down and the number of tasks to be done diminishing at a hellishly slow rate.

Increasing productivity is not something that can be achieved in a day or two, it requires a change of , a completely different way of working, but there is always a first step that must be taken.

In this short article I will give you three tips that can help improve productivity when working with , three habits that you can start acquiring using existing resources for free.

Turn emails into tasks

One of the main problems in a work environment is the infinite input box. We see hundreds and hundreds of emails, and we don’t remember which ones require action from us and which ones are on hold.

If you use Gmail, or your own domain under the Google environment, you can transform emails into tasks, tasks that will have a link to the corresponding email, so that it is much clearer when we have to do something and the context of said task.

In this video I explain how to do it:

Use the colors in the stars of the emails

In the Gmail configuration section we have the possibility to define how many different icons we can associate to an email. It is possible to put blue stars, exclamation marks, question marks, yellow ticks and more.

We can define an action for each code, like:

– question: email waiting for a response from the other side.

– Red admiration: What I have to do in less than 24 hours.

– Blue Star: Informative email that I have to read when I have free time, and then file it.

– Green: Email that no longer requires any action, ready to be archived.

Use dates as labels

Gmail allows you to put labels on each email, something very useful to classify them in folders in the side menu, but you can also use this resource to put a label that indicates a date, that way we can, at a glance, know when we have to act in a specific email.

This function can complement the tasks trick, since we can mark an email with a date so that we remember that this email requires attention before a specific time, without having to open a task for the subject.

These are three simple tricks that in my case help me manage the hundreds of emails I receive every day, so that I almost have a project management platform inside a traditional email box.