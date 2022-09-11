3 gaming laptops that you can find for less than 1,000 euros in 2022

A laptop, wherever you are, will be one of the best tools with which you can play today. And it is that despite the high costs that these can be worth, yes you can find many quality options for good prices.

As it is only a matter of searching correctly and intelligently, today we will be showing you 3 of the best gaming that you can find for less than 1000 in 2022so let’s go for it.

- Advertisement -

You always have to take certain factors into account when we talk about buying a gaming laptop, this with the clear purpose of ensure that the device offers a comfortable gaming experience and that all its specifications are at the sufficient height that we need.

The key points to pay close attention to range from the GPU, processor, graphics card, and cooling system, to the CPU, RAM, and storage. Linked to this, you should also be on the lookout about the different variations that a laptop model can havebecause in case you don’t know, it often happens that they may have the same name, although inside they have different specifications.

In general, this is a purchase that should not be taken lightly and therefore you have to analyze all those specifications of the computer models that interest you. That said and without much more to say, let’s go now with those 3 gaming laptops for less than 1000 euros that we want to recommend.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

- Advertisement -

We start this top 3 with the Acer Nitro 5, a machine made by the well-known company Acer that has a clear characteristic gaming design and some of the most interesting specifications. It has an Intel Core i5-11400H and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU, which will surely be worth it to play any title you wantNot to mention that it has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD storage.

Perhaps the least notable points of this laptop are the screen and the keyboard, little else. It is priced at 629 euros and should certainly be listed as one of the best options on the market in terms of quality-price.

Gigabyte G5 KC-5ES1130SD

- Advertisement -

What is striking about this laptop is that for 849 euros you can get a gaming machine with state-of-the-art graphics, thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB GDDR6 graphics card and 16 GB of RAM. Although it has an Intel i5-10500H processor which is not the most powerful of all, the general specifications will allow you to enjoy video games at high graphics without any problem.

A problem that can present is the overheating that will be created when the computer makes great efforts to run a video game. Another negative point is that it does not have support for Thunderbolt technology, but apart from this, it is a laptop that you should not lose sight of.

MSI Alpha 15

An MSI laptop is by no means to miss out on this list, and the only available spot goes to this MSI Alpha 15. This option is presented with a price of 999 euros and stands out for the balance proposed by its specifications.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage and an AMD RX6600M graphics card These are the main points that can be highlighted about this machine, which, although it reaches the money limit of this top, is completely worth it.