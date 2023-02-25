3 free tools that will help you if you spend a lot of time in front of the computer

Spending too many hours sitting in front of the computer not only causes back pain, but can also lead to some more serious health problems. And not to mention the healthy habits that we leave behind when we are focused all the time on the screen of our computer, for example, not drinking enough water.

If you are one of those who forget to get up from your chair, it will help you to have the dynamics proposed by these 3 extensions for Google Chrome.

Extensions for Chrome that help you stay healthy

Pomodoro Work + Stretch is a Chrome extension that uses the Pomodoro technique to create work sessions and remember to change your posture every 25 minutes. You just have to install the extension and activate the timer. When the 25 minutes are up, it will remind you that it is time to do some stretching exercises.

Another extension that you can have in your extension kit is Water Reminder. This tool allows you to set reminders so you don’t forget to drink water when you spend time in front of the computer. You can configure the time interval and the type of reminder you want to receive when the deadline is met. It’s simple to set up, so you won’t get bogged down with too many options.

Although Windows has an option that allows us to activate the night light to reduce visual fatigue, you can also take into account other options such as Screen Shader. This extension changes the color tone of the screen to be more relaxing and not cause eyestrain.

It has several options to configure, such as the color tone you prefer on the screen, the possibility of choosing the location so that it automatically adapts to the time in your area, or setting a time manually. As you will see, all the extensions have a simple dynamic, but they serve as a slap on the wrist to remind you to get up from the chair.