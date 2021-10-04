3 extensions to take screenshots in Google Chrome

Screenshots have been present in our daily lives for several years. However, at the moment this process is much more known and accessible, to the point that it is enough to slide 3 fingers on the Android screen to take one. But if your work merits taking screenshots from the browser then surely some add-ons will come in handy. Therefore, we want to present you 3 excellent Chrome extensions to take screenshots.

Through them you can facilitate the process of taking screenshots, organize, manage and share them.

3 Chrome extensions to work with screenshots

LightShot

LightShot is a classic among Chrome extensions to take screenshots, due to its ease of use and the options that enhance the experience. In this case, the process of taking a screenshot, editing it and sharing it will not take more than 5 clicks.

When you take the capture, you will see in the grid a series of editing options that will allow you from cropping to playing with the color and other parameters of the image.

To test it, follow this link.

Screenpresso

Screenpresso of one of the Chrome extensions to take more interesting screenshots that we can find. First of all, its simplicity stands out, that is, the process of taking the capture is to click on the extension icon and select the section to capture.

However, if you install the application for Windows, all the captures that you take from the extension will go directly to the editor in the operating system to give the image retouching. So, we can use Screenpresso in its simplest mode or add more power to it with the editor if you need to make modifications.

For get It, follow this link.

Awesome Screenshot and Screen Recorder

Its name immediately indicates what this extension for Chrome is capable of doing, as well as taking screenshots, it can record your screen. If your needs go beyond capturing images and you also need to obtain videos, this is the best option.

In addition, as in LightShot, you will have a whole series of options when taking the capture to modify its size or add text. This extension is really versatile and will come in handy for those who are not only taking pictures, but also videos for their work.

To prove it, follow this link.