3 extensions for Chrome that will help you check your internet speed

There are many tools that allow us to check the internet speed at any time.

But if you want a quick and practical option, you can try the option offered by Google in its search engine, or with a browser extension that allows you to perform this task with a simple click.

How to check internet speed

- Advertisement -

We do not have to complicate ourselves too much to measure the speed of the Internet, since Google allows us to carry out this task from the search engine. Just by typing “speed test”, “speed test” or some related keyword, Google will show us the option to “run a speed test”.

But if this option does not seem reliable to you, or you want to have a second reference, you can take into account one of the extensions for Chrome that allow us to check the speed of our internet in a simple step.

For example, one option you might want to consider is the Speedtest Pro extension. Once you install it, you’ll see that it allows you to run the test right from the toolbar. So you will not need to change tabs to perform this process.

Another proposal to consider is Speedtest by Ookla. It follows the same dynamic as the previous extension, so it shows us all the data we need from the same browser toolbar, but it is a bit more graphic.

- Advertisement -

And a third option is SpeedTest & WiFi Connection Test, which not only shows upload speed, download speed and latency, but also some additional data. For example, if the state of your internet is sufficient or unstable for a video or audio call, to browse, share files, etc.

And if you are interested, you can also check the history of speed tests carried out with this tool. As you will see, the three options are fast, simple and you will always have them available in the web browser.