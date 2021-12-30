3 criticisms that Microsoft Edge must face for 2022

In 2019 Microsoft published the first version of its Edge browser, based on Chromium. While it provided the best features for a good web experience, many criticized the fact that Google had more control in this market. However, these are not the only criticisms of Microsoft Edge and here we bring some of the most relevant.

Chromium-based Edge is undoubtedly a better choice than its predecessors, however the company’s strategy has left some with some complaints.

Criticisms that point to Microsoft Edge

Keeping everyone happy in the software area is quite complicated, all systems, programs and apps are at risk of errors and failures. In addition, it is also necessary to consider the approaches and strategies proposed by companies to encourage their use. These two aspects are very present in the criticism that Microsoft Edge has received.

The obligation to use it in Windows 11, even a little

Microsoft has always prioritized the use of its browsers over the rest and this is not a secret. From Internet Explorer, the home browser came as the default in Windows installations, although it was something that could be changed.

In Windows 11, in order to incentivize and increase the use of Microsoft Edge, the company has made some links open exclusively to it. Thus, following links from search or widgets will immediately launch Microsoft Edge.

This strategy was even more criticized when deactivating the applications and extensions that managed to open the links in a different browser.

The Buy Now and Pay Later button

Microsoft made an alliance with the ZIP service that is dedicated to offering purchases by installments in affiliated stores. In this way, for the markets where ZIP is available, a button was added in Edge that allows making purchases with this modality. In this way, users could obtain products from $ 35 to $ 1000 by paying in four installments that are divided into 6 weeks.

Criticism of Microsoft Edge for this button is aimed at encouraging users to make purchases that they do not need and whose payments they cannot afford, even in installments.

The games button

This is one of the criticisms of Microsoft Edge that points to the technical aspect and it is about trying to “inflate” the program with bloatware. The concept of bloatware is well known because it is about those programs and apps that come from the factory and that do not provide value.

In that sense, many consider that the fact that the browser has a list of MSN Games games does not contribute anything. Considering the number of functions that could be added instead of a game button, this review makes perfect sense.

Microsoft Edge has the potential to be one of the best options in the browser market. However, it seems that the company has not made the best decisions in some aspects, leading it to be the target of criticism like these.