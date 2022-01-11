3 crimes solved with the help of Google Maps

Google Maps represents one of the most used tools in the world to easily locate directions. In recent times its utility has been increased with the trend of home deliveries and services. However, this application has been involved in situations that have made it transcend and be more than a simple map app. We have a sample of this in some crimes that have been solved with the help of Google Maps.

Thus, the police forces of the United States and Europe have taken advantage of the benefits offered by their positioning and location to catch a few thugs.

Crimes that have been solved with the help of Google Maps

Kidnapping and sexual assault in 2017

On June 16, 2017, a 30-year-old woman in Milwaukee called 911 to report that she had been attacked by two men, sexually abused, and her phone had been stolen. As always, detailed descriptions of the offenders and the vehicle they were in were provided, although it was not enough to solve the case.

The solution was found in the fact that the woman’s mobile was stolen, a Samsung Galaxy with Google Maps. Immediately, authorities asked Google to make a virtual fence at the crime scene in order to detect the devices that were present at the time.

In this way, it was possible to find the culprits who were sentenced to 100 years in prison.

A Mafia Killer Captured 20 Years Later

Gioacchino Gammino was one of the 100 most wanted men in Italy and indeed, he had been captured. However, in 2002 he managed to escape from his prison in Rome and fled to Spain where he began a new life under the name of Manuel Mormino.

Gioacchino Gammino’s new life unfolded in Galapager, a town near Madrid where he founded a greengrocer and an Italian restaurant. This was precisely their downfall, since the establishments had very good ratings on Google. These fingerprints, along with a photo on Facebook in his restaurant, raised the alerts of the authorities who captured him at the age of 61 years.

Dutch thieves caught in Street View

It was 2009 and in Holland, a 14-year-old boy had been assaulted by two criminals. Months later, the victim was browsing through Street View and was able to see a photo of her assailants right at the crime scene.

When making the complaint, the authorities acted immediately. The assailants were captured and one of them confessed to having committed the robbery.