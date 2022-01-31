3 benefits of the RAE and Microsoft alliance for the translation industry

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Technology can be a great ally when it comes to helping us express ourselves correctly while using the Internet and computer programs. Even thanks to advances in the use of Artificial Intelligence models, content can be created automatically.

Big technology companies like Microsoft are already working on this. However, in order to learn and get to review texts with grammatical errors or to develop systems that manage to generate content with absolute correctness, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning models need to use large amounts of information, databases that allow them to constantly improve their processes.

The agreement recently signed by the Royal Spanish Academy of Language (RAE) and Microsoft is part of this need to nurture Artificial Intelligence with quality content. This is an agreement of vital importance, which will allow the Machine Learning models of Microsoft applications to access the RAE’s databases to advance in their development and which, furthermore, will mean important benefits for the translation industry.

What does the agreement consist of? Based on the agreement signed, the Royal Spanish Academy of Language will provide access to the Dictionary of the Spanish Language to Microsoft so that it can use it in its main applications. This will mean that Microsoft will be able to use the more than 375,000 data sets in Microsoft 365 and its Office applications, the Bing search engine, embedded systems and other services.

In addition, the agreement also contemplates the annual review of the files, so that Microsoft tools can use the between 1,000 and 2,000 new entries that the RAE includes in the Dictionary of the Spanish Language each year. Thus, the database will be renewed annually to continue training the Artificial Intelligence and to incorporate the new words and expressions accepted by the RAE.

What does this agreement entail? Why can it be said that it will be a revolution in the Translation Industry? In this article we show you the benefits of this agreement, opinions of references such as a translation agency and the director of the RAE, and much more.

Promotes the correct use of Spanish on the Internet and digital environments

Every day, billions of people use word processors, email programs and many other online tools to express themselves and communicate with family, friends, co-workers, clients… There are more than 600 million people who use Spanish in everyone, in its different varieties, using expressions and words in different contexts and, sometimes, with different meanings.

Having the possibility of using such popular tools as Microsoft Office (which includes Word, Excel, Powerpoint), Microsoft 365, the Bing search engine and the rest of the Redmond company’s applications, which, thanks to the signed agreement, will use the Dictionary databases de la Lengua Española, will help them to ensure that their contents are written with linguistic correctness, so that they can check if they include errors and even receive recommendations for a better expression on the Internet.

In this sense, the agreement between the Royal Spanish Academy of Language and Microsoft will allow working for the language unit, by reinforcing its proper use among all those users who use Microsoft tools.

Improve the skills of Artificial Intelligence and allow its development

The agreement signed by the Royal Spanish Academy of Language and Microsoft will allow the natural language recognition abilities of all Microsoft solutions to improve considerably. By accessing the databases of the Dictionary of the Spanish Language, it will be possible to offer users recommendations when preparing their texts, show suggestions for synonyms and antonyms, correct grammatically the writings, warn of errors made…

The use of all this information will allow us to introduce substantial improvements in all the products that are oriented to spell checking or grammar correction on the market. In the same way, Automatic translation models will be created that use Artificial Intelligence systems from which the entire translation industry can benefit and which will take into account the different peculiarities and uses of Spanish.

Variations of Spanish in Latin America

As we pointed out, it is a language used by more than 600 million people around the world, and it presents great differences in use in Spain and in the countries of Latin America. Thanks to the use of the information provided by the RAE, Artificial Intelligences can be trained to improve natural language recognition. This will allow the development of better translation and spell checking applications.

The opinion of referents and the translation agency

Santiago Muñoz Machado, director of the Royal Spanish Academy and president of the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language, states: “Our goal is that machines, and all digital tools, use correct Spanish. From the 18th century, the RAE managed to ensure that its rules were followed and the same orthographic, grammatical and lexical uses of our language were harmonized and generalized. Already in the 19th and 20th centuries it managed to maintain its unity, and now in the 21st century the Academy wants to regulate the language of machines, of Artificial Intelligence, to continue a task carried out successfully for more than 300 years”.

Meanwhile, one of the leading figures in the translation industry, Ofer Tirosh, CEO of the Tomedes international translation agency, points out in this regard that feeding natural language processes and training Artificial Intelligence through the use of The information in the Dictionary of the Spanish Language will help to avoid biases in the language and the correct use of Spanish, unifying its use. “It will mean a great advance for the development of translation and voice generation applications, avoiding grammatical errors and adapting Spanish to each context and circumstance”, he points out. The machines will thus be able to be trained to take into account not only the normative Spanish of Spain, but also the linguistic realities of other countries and of more than 600 million people.

What is the LEIA project?

The agreement signed between the RAE and Microsoft is part of the LEIA project (acronym for Spanish Language and Artificial Intelligence), an initiative designed and led by the Royal Spanish Academy that has the support of the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language (ASALE). ) for standardize the good use of our language in the machines and take advantage of AI to create tools that promote the correct use of Spanish in human beings.

In this sense, the database of the Dictionary of the Spanish Language will be applied transversally to the current Microsoft tools and the possible future developments of the company. But it will also be applied to the Artificial Intelligence training models that power the operation of their services, which will benefit the entire translation industry.

One of the main objectives of the LEIA project is to encourage Spanish is available as the language of use in technological products and in this context the signing of the agreement between the RAE and Microsoft is framed.

So why is this deal important?

In addition to the aforementioned benefits, it should be noted that the signing of This strategic alliance between the RAE and Microsoft will be a definitive boost for the entire Spanish translation industry. The opinions of referents of the language industry such as the CEO of a translation agency, plus the powerful and supported declaration of the director of the RAE show the repercussion of this new agreement.

Until now, most of the developments in terms of training the linguistic capabilities of Machine Learning systems were carried out exclusively for the English language. Artificial Intelligences are highly trained to recognize language naturally and offer suggestions in English, but there is still a lot of work to be done for machines to speak perfect Spanish.

By using the databases of the Dictionary of the Spanish Language, Microsoft applications -and other tools used for translation and linguistic correction- will learn to use Spanish properly, adjusting its use to the context or geographical location of the user, and updating itself with new information periodically, when the RAE adds new expressions and words to its dictionary.

This will also mean a considerable improvement in translation and transcription services, and will finally allow users to benefit from advances in Artificial Intelligence in Spanish.

