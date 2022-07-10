3 artificial intelligence tools that you can take advantage of

Are you looking for artificial intelligence tools that can help you for your different projects? Well, whatever you have in mind, the reality is that today there are quite a few pages that use this type of technology. to carry out various actions, and all in a simplified way.

For this reason, today we will be here to show you up to 3 AI tools that will surely surprise you and that they will be very useful for you, so without further ado, let’s go for it.

Synthesia.io

Synthesia.io is one of the most interesting websites that allows you to create videos of humans speaking a text that you want. Once you enter the site, you will be able to see how this tool would help your ads or other projects, so that they look professional and that you really think that it is a human who is saying the corresponding words.

Regarding its operation, you can click on the blue button of Create an AI video for freeto then be sent to an area where you will have to write what you want the subject in question to say. Add a few details and that’s it, wait for it to arrive in your email.

Now, if it really is a tool that you could get a lot out of it on a personal or business levelthe best thing you can do is buy one of the plans offered by the platform.

MyHeritage

[mb_related_posts2]

Do you have family photos that look blurry and that you would like to see with the sharpness of today? Fortunately for you, there is a page called MyHeritage that can make that photo dream come true without much trouble.

To make a short story, this is a website that lets you transform any old photo into vivid, crisp creations. This is capable of being done for free, so you could take advantage of it without having to spend anything for it.

Beautiful.ai

In case you didn’t know him, Beautiful.ai is a site from which you can create presentations for your business or project. What is special about this website? Well it will literally do everything for you using its artificial intelligenceand according to your tastes, these presentations will change to be exactly what you had in mind.

It is able to offer you various tools to improve any aspect you want, is able to carry out presentation graphics, between many other things. This is a paid service, so if it is of your interest, you can purchase the individual or team plan to take advantage of all the benefits it has inside.