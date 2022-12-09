3 apps that help control stress

Stress is one of the main problems of today’s society. The rhythm that we carry, the competition in the market, the pressure in studies, the difficulties in relationships… there are many factors that can influence stress, and many reasons why we do not even get a good night’s sleep.

In the same way that a few years ago we talked about apps to help you sleep better, and a few weeks ago apps to help you fall asleep better, today I’m going to talk about three apps specially designed to better control stress.

These are Headspace, Calm, and Simple Habit. These apps often offer meditation and breathing exercises, as well as relaxation techniques and mindfulness approaches to help you manage stress and anxiety. You can also try apps that allow you to journal or write about your thoughts and emotions to release tension and improve your emotional well-being, but the first three work more on breathing, helping in the short-term on a daily basis.

HeadSpace

Headspace is an app that offers content and tools related to meditation and mindfulness. The app includes a variety of guided meditation exercises and resources to help you develop a daily meditation practice. It also includes specialized sections on topics such as sleep, stress, anxiety and changing habits, among others.

calm

Calm is an app that offers content and tools related to meditation, mindfulness, and sleep. The app includes a variety of guided meditation exercises, relaxing music, and bedtime stories, among other resources. It also includes specialized sections on topics such as stress, anxiety, mental focus, and progressive muscle relaxation. The app is designed to help you develop a daily meditation practice and improve your emotional and physical well-being.

simple room

Simple Habit is an app that offers meditation and mindfulness exercises to help you reduce stress and anxiety in your daily life. The app includes a wide variety of guided meditation exercises, from short five-minute meditations to longer 30-minute sessions. It also includes specialized sections on topics such as sleep, work stress, productivity and focus, among others. The app is designed to help you find a meditation practice that suits your needs and pace of life.

Personally, what works for me is to create a list of my top 10 worries and my top 10 joys, and always have them on hand to define your priorities and live with the right perspective to enjoy every moment, no matter how small.

General tips to reduce stress

Both apps and common sense push us to the same tricks:

1 – Practice deep breathing or meditation: These techniques can help you relax and calm your mind.

2- Exercising regularly: Exercise can release endorphins that help you feel better and reduce stress. You can do any physical activity you enjoy, from walking to exercising at home or at the gym.

3 – Get enough sleep: Sleep is important to keep us healthy and reduce stress. Try to get 7-9 hours of sleep each night and maintain a regular sleep schedule.

4 – Be aware of your limits and say “no” when necessary: ​​Sometimes stress arises when we feel overloaded or overwhelmed by our responsibilities. Try to be aware of when you need a break or some time to yourself, and don’t feel bad about saying “no” when necessary.

5 – Maintain a healthy diet: Food can have a great impact on our stress level. Try to eat healthy foods and avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine, which can increase stress.

6 – Talk about your feelings with someone you trust: Sharing your worries and emotions with someone you trust can be a great help in reducing stress. You can talk to a friend, family member, or therapist.